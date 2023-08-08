Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, dawn of dc, harley quinn

Has Harley Quinn Just Made Aquaman "Family Guy's Meg" of DC Comics?

The status of Aquaman in the DC Universe is a bit of a hot topic among some. Might today's Harley Screws Up The DCU #6 throw some light?

The status of Aquaman in the DC Universe coming up is a bit of a hot topic among some. He's had some high-profile mini-series of late, but with the Aquaman 2 movie coming out, there is still no ongoing series for DC Comics' master of the sea, just a one-shot comic set in the movie continuity. Might today's Harley Screws Up The DCU final issue have some light to throw on such aquatic proceedings?

Because as Harley Quinn gets her own Council Of Quinn to go with the Council of Reed Richards, Council of Ricks, Council of Kangs, and whichever narcissistic multiversal collection of one comes along next to dilute any sense of uniqueness about a comic book character. So, in this final issue, Harley Quinn gets a chance to put right all of her multiversal meddling that have created such disparate diversity of doom. And she does so. Mostly.

Maybe she missed someone out along the way? There's a yellow gap where they once were in continuity from the very first forming of the Justice League Of America. And not just a smelly Flash…

Look like Aquaman has, as we English say, gone for a Burton.

There is no more Aquaman in the DC Multiverse. He has been erased completely. And he was just not important enough for Harley Quinn, any of her, to remember. Basically, as far as DC Comics is concerned at least, Aquaman is the Meg off of Family Guy. I expect the Aquaverse contingent will have something to say about all this…

MULTIVERSITY HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #6 (OF 6) CVR A AMANDA CONNER

(W) Frank Tieri (A) Logan Faerber (CA) Amanda Conner

She's traversed time and space, fixing everything she messed up, but one (pretty dang big) question remains: Just who the heck gave Harley Quinn a time machine in the first place? The answer needs to be seen to be believed! Harley's time-hopping, universe-screw-upping adventure comes to a close in this Starro-studded finale!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

