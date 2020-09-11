Hasbro Announces Premium Early Access for PulseCon

The first ever PulseCon is still a couple of weeks away but fans have been given some new news. It looks like Hasbro has given collectors actual date for when their exclusives will go live. Most of these exclusives were suppose to be released at SDCC 2020 but other world events took priority. However, the kicker is that now Hasbro Pulse Premium holder will get early access to shop the exclusives a whole day early. Starting on September 23rd, 2020 at 12 PM EST, Pulse Premium collectors will get access first, and then September 24th at 12 PM the general public gets their chance.

Fans might be curious about what Hasbro Pulse Premium is and it is Hasbro's free shipping program. For $50, collectors get free shipping for the year from the site and can get early access to special events (like PulseCon). If you buy from Pulse often then this just Premium past for itself, as shipping usually ends up being $6.99 or more each purchase. I feel like Premium will now be purchased just to get exclusives a day early before they sell out. The exclusives this year are bringing serious heat with Supreme Cobra Commander, Star Wars Vintage Collection 501st Arc Troopers, and even Transformers Pit of Judgement. These will all sell out so make sure you take advantage of Premium if it suits your collecting needs. Hasbro Pulse Premium can be found located here for $50 and depending on if you're getting some exclusives from PulseCon then that comes to $43. Will you get Pulse Premium to get early access?

"Hasbro Pulse fans! The answer to your most asked question is finally here: the schedule for when you all can purchase this year's 2020 Hasbro Convention Exclusives for US & CAN fans!! We're kicking off Hasbro PulseCon early – don't want to take you away from the awesomeness of the actual event! See below:"

– 9/23 @ 12pm ET: EARLY ACCESS for Hasbro Pulse Premium Members (limited quantities, while supplies last – limit of 1 per customer)

– 9/24 at 12pm ET: Open to fans in US/CAN only (limited quantities, while supplies last – limit of 1 per customer)

Get ready!