Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #3 Preview: That's Hospitality

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. Kate Bishop unfortunately can't kill the mind-controlled resort guests in Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #3… but there are other arrows. Check out the preview below.

Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #3

by Marieke Nijkamp & Enid Balam, cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

Normally, rescuing a kidnapped little girl doesn't result in being surrounded by mind-controlled resort guests who want to attack you. But then, being Hawkeye doesn't involve a whole lot of normal. Kate's vacation itinerary keeps shortening: 1. Escape the hordes. 2. Interrogate Susan about what the heck is really going on. And 3. Stop the bad guys before they hurt (or mind-control) anyone else ever again.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620210200311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620210200321 – HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP 3 CHEUNG HEADSHOT SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

