Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #4 Preview: Worst Vacation Ever

The party at Resort Chapiteau is out of control in this preview of Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #4. For one thing, no one is wearing a damn mask! Were vaccinations required to get in here? Also, can Kate save the mind-controlled guests from themselves? She'd better! There's only one issue left. Check out the preview below.

Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #4

by Marieke Nijkamp & Enid Balam, cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

Kate Bishop hates the circus! Turns out that the Resort Chapiteau is being run by none other than the Circus of Crime as nothing more than a new and exciting way to part rich people from their money. Except the signet ring they stole from Susan unlocks her safe at Bishop Manor, which contains something way, way more dangerous than stacks of cash. Also, the resort is set to self-destruct, and the guests (and Susan and Lucky) are still inside. Worst. Vacation. Ever.

