Hazel Newlevant Sells Queer And How We Got Here Comic To Little Brown

Hazel Newlevant has sold their YA graphic memoir/history book, Queer and How We Got Here, to Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown. Queer and How We Got Here sees Hazel blend "their personal story of coming out with explorations of important moments from queer history to draw a parallel between the growth of a community and the growth of the author's personal identity" according to Publisher's Weekly.

Hazel Newlevant is a Portland-raised, Queens-residing cartoonist. Their comics include If This Be Sin, Tender-Hearted, Sugar Town, and No Ivy League. They edited and published the anthologies Chainmail Bikini and Comics For Choice. They co-edited the anthology Puerto Rico Strong, published by Lion Forge Comics, which received an Eisner Award. Their comics have been honoured with the Ignatz Award, Xeric Grant and the Prism Comics Queer Press Grant. They have worked as an Associate Editor at Lion Forge Comics, and are currently the social media manager of A Wave Blue World.

Publication of Queer and How We Got Here is planned for early 2024. Tanya McKinnon at McKinnon Literary was Hazel Newlevant's agent in negotiating the deal.

Last year, Little, Brown had a directive to expand their graphic novel list for years going ahead and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then, with Suggs one of a number of beneficiaries of this publishing plan. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.