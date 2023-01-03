He Is Iron Man – Marvel To Put Out Tony Stark's Memoir

BenBella Books' SmartPop imprint will be publishing Iron Man: Tony Stark Declassified, licensed from Marvel Comics, telling the story of Tony Stark as if it were his memoir, and actually written by him, for November 2023.

BenBella Books is an independent publishing house based in Dallas, Texas and was founded by Glenn Yeffeth in 2001. It specializes in nonfiction books on popular culture, business, health, and nutrition, along with books on science, politics, psychology, and other topics, but has started the SmartPop imprint to bring a non-fiction approach to fictional intellectual properties. The Smart Pop imprint, now headed by Robb Pearlman, originally published pop culture-focused essay anthologies, but now has a more general approach to such properties, and state that they have been "proudly geeking out about pop culture since 2003. The ultimate publishing destination for fandom". Titles include Fandom Acts of Kindness A Heroic Guide to Activism, Advocacy, and Doing Chaotic Good, The Princess Bride: The Official Cookbook, Somewhere Out There My Animated Life by Don Bluth, as well as unauthorised books like Smart Pop Explains Harry Potter, and Smart Pop Explains Marvel. This memoir is very authorised, though, as it was when SmartPop recently published Loki's Book of Magic and Mischief: Tricks and Deceptions from the Prince of Illusions which was created with a professional magician, who developed 35 magic tricks for the book.

Whether this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Tony Stark (dead) or the comic book version of Tony Stark (alive, but being tried for murder) is not specified. The movie version of Tony Stark includes the exchange between Ellen Brandt and Tony Stark, Ellen charging him with "Is that all you've got? A cheap trick and a cheesy one-liner?" to Tony's retort, "Sweetheart, that could be the name of my autobiography!" While the current story in Marvel's ongoing Iron Man comic book by Gerry Duggan and Tiny Frigeri is called The Autobiography Of Tony Stark. So there has been something in the air about Tony Stark telling all.

How much of this SmartPop will use in Iron Man: Tony Stark Declassified, as well as how detailed Tony Stark will go into his love life, alcoholism, is yet to be discovered. See you in ten months?

