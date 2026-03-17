Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alice Oseman, hachette, Heartstopper, london book fair, scholastic, ya

Heartstopper Vol 6 Gets A Half-Million American Print Run

Heartstopper Vol 6, the finale by Alice Oseman, gets a half-million North American print run from Scholastic Graphix

Article Summary Heartstopper Vol 6 scores a massive 500,000-copy first US printing from Scholastic Graphix

The final graphic novel releases in the UK on July 2 and in the US five days later, on July 7

Alice Oseman wins a special YA Book Prize for Heartstopper's huge impact on young adult fiction

Heartstopper has sold over 1.3 million copies in the UK and inspired a Netflix adaptation

Scholastic Graphix, which publishes Alice Oseman's Heartstopper graphic novel series in the US and Canada, has given the sixth and final volume of Heartstopper a half-million first printing. However, it could be in competition with itself across the pond; it will be published first in paperback on the 2nd of July in the UK and Ireland by Hodder Children's Books, an imprint of Hachette, as well as in Australia and New Zealand. And then in the US, Scholastic will publish in hardback and paperback on 7th July. Will fans be able to wait five days before importing a copy from elsewhere?

Heartstopper Volume 6 Paperback by Alice Oseman

*NEW YORK TIMES AND SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLING AUTHOR*

*FASTEST EVER SELLING GRAPHIC NOVEL*

*Read it before you see it: Heartstopper Forever movie coming soon from Netflix*

Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. The final installment in the bestselling LGBTQ+ graphic novel series about life, love, and everything that happens in between.

Everyone in school knows Nick and Charlie. Everyone knows they're going to be together forever.

But Charlie's busy with his bid to become head boy. And while Nick is preparing to leave for uni, he's starting to wonder who he'll be . . . without Charlie.

Contains discussions around mental health and eating disorders, underage drinking, and sexual references.

'The queer graphic novel we wished we had at high school.' Gay Times

As reported by Bleeding Cool from the London Book Fair, where Alice Oseman was appearing as Creative of the Fair, they were given a YA Book Prize Special Achievement Award for Heartstopper, by Caroline Carpenter, children's editor and deputy features editor of The Bookseller magazine and chair of the YA Book Prize said that, as Heartstopper was a graphic novel, it wasn't eligible for the YA Book Prize, but the impact on the YA book market had been so strong and significant that they created a special prize for Oseman.

Originally published by Oseman as a free webcomic, Oseman self-published a physical version of Heartstopper in 2018 through crowdfunding, before Hachette Children's Group picked it up for publication. And in the UK alone, the five volumes published so far have sold 1.3 million copies. Overall, Heartstopper has sold 10 million copies in 39 countries. Oseman is also the creator, writer, and executive producer of Netflix's adaptation of Heartstopper, the finale of which will be released as a film later this year, following the publication of the final graphic novel volume.

Oseman said of the award: "This is such an incredible honour. To stand alongside UK YA giants and changemakers like Malorie Blackman, Melvin Burgess and the writers behind A Change Is Gonna Come anthology is such a privilege. Thank you to the team at The Bookseller and the YA Book Prize for recognising Heartstopper in this way and for continually championing my work. The YA Book Prize is one really close to my heart. I was honoured to be a recipient of the prize back in 2021 and was invited to join the judging panel in 2025, so this acknowledgement today feels extra special. The YA Book Prize does such a fantastic and vital job of spotlighting both established and emerging writing talent in the UK and Ireland, and I can't wait to see what the 2026 shortlist has in store!"

Caroline Carpenter said, "It feels incredibly fitting that Alice Oseman is the YA Book Prize's first 'double winner'. The prize launched in 2014 to celebrate fantastic homegrown fiction for teenagers. That same year, Alice's first YA novel, Solitaire, was published, showcasing the uniquely relatable voice that has made their work so widely loved by young people worldwide. It also introduced the world to the characters of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, who soon got their own story. It's no exaggeration to say that Heartstopper is a phenomenon. Whether it is reaching its audience as a webcomic, a graphic novel or a TV show, it has become so important to so many people. Though graphic novels are not eligible for the main YA Book Prize, we simply had to acknowledge Alice and Heartstopper's sensational success with a Special Achievement Award this year."

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