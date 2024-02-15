Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Backerkit, Heather Antos, sam maggs

Heather Antos Draws Her First Comic For "When I Was Young…"

When I Was Young... (An LGBTQIA+ Charity Comic Anthology) is a new comic book project being put together by Michele Abounader.

Article Summary Michele Abounader is assembling an LGBTQIA+ charity comic anthology.

Heather Antos will draw her first comic interiors, collaborating with Sam Maggs.

All profits from the anthology will aid The Trevor Project's mission.

IDW's Heather Antos, known for her editing, showcases her artistic talent.

When I Was Young… (An LGBTQIA+ Charity Comic Anthology) is a new comic book project being put together by Michele Abounader and crowdfunded on BackerKit and launching in a fortnight.

"This isn't about me. Or maybe it is, honestly…the me in my memories, from when I was young. Introducing When I Was Young… A 100+ page comic anthology featuring short stories of inspiration, advice, and triumph. All profits will be donated to The Trevor Project to benefit LGBTQIA+ youth. Follow the campaign to get notified upon launch, and to see more about the stories and artwork from the incredible creative team."

Including work from Sam Maggs, Heather Antos, Chris Cantwell, Kei Zama, Stephanie Williams, Ryan Oakley, Kat Calamia, Phil Falco, Ale Canzanella, Michele Abounader, Sara Onzzes, David Booher, Jack Foster, Natasha Alterici, Jadzia Axelrod, Shadia Amin, Rye Hickman , Fell Hound, Michiums and Tench.

And for Heather Antos, best known as Group Editor of Licensing at IDW Publishing, she writes "THE NEWS IS OUT!!!! I'm drawing my FIRST EVER INTERIORS in the charity comic anthology "WHEN I WAS YOUNG…" and collaborating on a story with writer Sam Maggs. So this will be the first comic book she has drawn, after the last decade as editor.

The Trevor Project is an nonprofit organization founded in 1998 that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth. They offer a toll-free telephone number where confidential assistance is provided by trained counselors and aim to provide crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for the under 25s, as well as offering guidance and resources to parents and educators. They hope to foster safe, accepting, and inclusive environments for all youth, at home, schools and colleges.

IDW Publishing was founded in 1999 as the publishing division of Idea and Design Works in 1999, and is recognized as the fifth-largest direct market comic book publisher in the United States, behind Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, and Image Comics. The company is known for its licensed comic book adaptations of films, television shows, video games, and cartoons, as well as originating comics an adapting them to TV series themselves, such as Locke & Key, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, Samurai Rabbit and Wynonna Earp.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!