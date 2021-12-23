Heather Antos Now Promoted To Senior Editor At IDW

In April, Bleeding Cool reported that Heather Antos had left Valiant Entertainment as a Senior Editor, to become an Editor at IDW, working on their Star Wars and Marvel Action lines. Well, those two lines may be coming to an end at IDW, as previously reported by Bleeding Cool but Antos' position at IDW isn't going with them – indeed, she has been promoted by IDW to Senior Editor. Heather Antos announced the promotion online, amending her Twitter bio to the new credit and then tweeting "New title, who dis?"

She received congratulations on her new role from the likes of comic creators, marketing, publisher, and journalists including Joe Glass, John Reppion, Jim Dandedeau, Jamal Igle, Chris Arrant, Geoff Thorne, Declan Shalvey, Francesco Francavilla, Aliso Sampson, Alex Segura, Tyler Kirkham, Paul Cornell, David Macho, Mitch Gerads, Joe Caramagna, Erica Friedman, Trich Mulvihgill, Cecil Castellucci, Scott Koblish, David Pepose, Andy Kuhn, Ed Brisson, Dennis Hopeless, Cavan Scott, Dan Wickline, Liam McGuire, Marc Laming, Cullen Bunn, Tom Raney, Joey Esposito, Joe Grunenwald, and many more.

After working as a comics editor on Unlawful Good: An Anthology of Crime, Heather Antos was a producer on webseries such as Lagged Out and worked as a journalist for sites like Geek Legacy. In 2015 Heather Antos became an assistant editor at Marvel Comics, helping launch Marvel's Star Wars line and accidentally becoming a co-creator of Gwenpool. In 2018, Antos became the new EIC of Unikrn, an Esports betting company in Las Vegas, while continuing to freelance-edit comic books such as Bitter Root at Image Comics. But it wasn't long before she returned to comics full-time in 2019 as an editor at Valiant Entertainment and in 2020 was promoted to Senior Editor, before moving to San Diego-based Valiant in 2021. Now she has received that Senior Editor title again at IDW.