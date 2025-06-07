Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: bl, Boys Love, chinese comics, graphic novel, heaven's official blessing', Inklore, manga, Manhua, Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, STARember

Heaven Official's Blessing (The Comic) Gets Official US Print Release

The manhua or comic adaptation of the bestselling danmei series Heaven Official's Blessing will be published in December 2025 by Inklore

Based on Mo Xiang Tong Xiu's bestselling danmei novel, illustrated by STARember, and originally a webtoon

The deluxe hardcover edition will include an exclusive signature illustration from STARember

Heaven Official's Blessing is a beloved Chinese epic about gods, love, redemption, and the supernatural

Inklore, an imprint of Random House Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, will publish Heaven Official's Blessing (The Comic), the official manhua adaptation of Mo Xiang Tong Xiu's New York Times bestselling danmei novel series. Illustrated by STARember and originally produced as a webtoon by BILIBILI COMICS, Inklore will publish Heaven Official's Blessing (The Comic) for the first time in English in hardcover. The first volume will publish on December 2nd, 2025, in a premium package that will include an exclusive signature illustration from STARember. The English translation of the prose novel series is currently being published by Seven Seas.

A sweeping epic fantasy spanning hundreds of years, Heaven Official's Blessing is a story of yearning and grief, of stolen fate and brutal vengeance, of redemption and enduring love. Xie Lian, once the darling of the heavens, is a twice-banished god infamous for his fall from grace. After ascending to godhood for an unheard-of third time, he meets a strange young man with uncanny knowledge of the heavenly and ghostly realms. Together, he and this mysterious companion unravel the darkest secrets of the heavenly court and come face-to-face with ghosts from Xie Lian's past.

"Mo Xiang Tong Xiu's epic love story and STARember's majestic and iconic artwork have inspired legions of fans across the globe. Readers have eagerly awaited the publication of an English print edition of Heaven Official's Blessing (The Comic), and we at Inklore are honored to finally bring it to them in a gorgeous deluxe hardcover," states Rebecca Taylor, Editorial Director at Inklore.

In case you were wondering, if you don't already read those books, Danmei is a Chinese genre of literature and other fictional media that features romantic relationships between male characters. The word "danmei" is used to describe a type of fictional novel that is high-rated and concentrated on describing the sexual relationship between two males. The similar meaning could be found in Japanese word "yaoi". Basically, it's the Chinese version of Boys' Love.

Heaven Official's Blessing (The Comic) Volume 1 will publish on December 2, 2025, and is available for pre-order wherever books are sold.

