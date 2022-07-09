Hellfire Gala Leak Reveals New X-Men Team (Spoilers)

Comic book websites that review copies get advance copies of Marvel Comics titles, digitally, so they can prepare reviews in advance. Or run in advance, along strictly agreed guidelines. I wouldn't know, Bleeding Cool doesn't get review copies from Marvel Comics, or DC Comics, we do our own thing, which is why you often get coverage that, well, Marvel or DC wouldn't agree to. Former DC VP Sales John Cunningham used to refer to comic books and mainstream news websites as "controlled media" and Bleeding Cool as "uncontrolled media". I should have that on a T-shirt. But Marvel may be giving their current relationships a second thought after a significant leak this weekend of next week's Hellfire Gala (which won't be in the UK until the week after that).

X-Men and Hellfire Gala writer Gerry Duggan tweeted "Attention people of Earth. The Hellfire Gala is being screened and shared now. I would ask if you have the images shared from the press review (thanks, folks – very professional) that you do not share them, or if simply must – spoiler it at the very least."

Oh, we always spoiler them Gerry. Most of the time, anyway, Such as now. 616Erik (who you are not allowed to follow if you like Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Evan Peters, Paul Bettany, Michael Fassbender, Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlett Johansson, Awkwafina, or Jennifer Lawrence) posted on Twitter, saying "what… #xspoilers"

So we have Jean Grey, Cyclops, Iceman, Havok, Firestar, Magik, Synch, and Forge. They then added "the only people that belong there is bobby, jean, scott and synch" and "and forge.. they aren't serious…". But serious they are. Though Forge has secrets of his own…

… and now so does Firestar, ahead of the upcoming Avengers Vs X-Men Vs Eternals series, Judgment Day…

X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR220769

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, Various (CA) Russell Dauterman

NEW TEAM REVEALED! At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. Do you think you can afford to miss this year's gala, all contained in this one over-sized issue!?

RATED T+In Shops: Jul 13, 2022 SRP: $7.99