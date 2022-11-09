Hellfire to Nazferatu, from Rogue Comics Ireland at Thought Bubble

Rogue Comics of Ireland and making the cross-country trip to Harrogate this week for Thought Bubble this weekend. And here are the books they will be showing off to the North Of England.

Ocean City Origins Graphic Novel – 168 Pages

Ocean City Origins is the story about Dillon King. A Teenager who has to come to grips with newly found Superpowers in the aftermath of a terrorist attack that has wiped out all other Superheros protecting Ocean City. Ocean City Origins collects together issues 1-6 of the award winning series from the creative team of Colm Griffin (Writer & Artist) Alice Coleman (Letterer) and Gillian Dempsey (Editor)

Hellfire tells the tale of Ireland's most Haunted House, Loftus Hall. Faustian Pacts, Ghostly figures and blood curdling horror await all who dare cross its threshold. From Writer and Artist Danny Earls, and Editor Gillian Dempsey.

By Proxy #1-#4. By Proxy is the story of reluctant Assassin Al Borden. Al's methods are unique, choosing to take out his targets in ways that look like accidents, no direct contact, every target dies By Proxy. Al has one last job to undertake then he is out of the business and can simply retire. Thats when everything goes pear shaped. Will he get out of this last job alive? From the creative team of Richard Gaynor (Writer) Brian Corcoran (artist) Matthew Soffe (Colours)Gillian Dempsey (Editor)

Jumpsuit Johnson: Hard Charges – A Cross Atlantic Exchange with the Detroit Police Dept brings a streetwise detective to a sleepy Irish town as it is rocked to its very core when gangs and drug deals start to pour into its streets. Will his brash ways of fast cars, blazing bullets and Kung-Fu be the answer to this rural crime spree? From the creative team of Colm Griffin (Artist & Writer) Bernard Dowling (Writer) Alice Coleman (Letterer) Gillian Dempsey (Editor)

Nazferatu – Its 1944. WWII rages throughout Europe and the stakes are high. Two American soldiers must go behind enemy lines on a Top Secret mission. They Expected Nazis. They did not Expect Vampires.From the award winning creative team of Wayne Talbot (Writer, Colourist) Kevin Keane (Artist) and Gillian Dempsey (Editor)

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November.