Helstrom, Hellstrom or Hellstorm Reprints – Without Warren Ellis

Marvel Tales: Hellstrom was solicited to coincide with the broadcast of Helstrom, the TV series that Marvel Studios is doing its best to pretend isn't anything to do with them. It was delayed and when it was put back on the schedules and published in November there was a couple of notable change. Whether it was Hellstorm (the comic), Hellstrom (the character) or Helstrom (the TV show meant that the title of the comic was up in the air. The solicitation said Hellstrom,. the cover said Hellstorm.

MARVEL TALES: HELLSTROM #1

GARY FRIEDRICH, JOHN WARNER & WARREN ELLIS (W)

TOM SUTTON, JIM MOONEY

& LEONARDO MANCO (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by INHYUK LEE

Daimon Hellstrom, the Son of Satan himself, demonstrates his devilish charm as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with the era-spanning MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of our most impressive talent from the past eight decades. First, Daimon makes his scene-stealing debut as an exorcist in GHOST RIDER (1973) #1! Then he claims a series of his own with SON OF SATAN #1 — and steps through a portal to hell for an unhappy family reunion with his diabolical father! And, in HELLSTROM: PRINCE OF LIES #12, Daimon digs into the darkest and most disturbing corners of the Marvel Universe, courtesy of one hell of a creative team — Warren Ellis and Leonardo Manco!

The reprint title was put on the backburner during lockdown but then returned, off the Marvel Missing In Action List, for earlier in the month,. But as well as title clarification, there was a listing change as well.

HELLSTROM: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by GARY FRIEDRICH, JOHN WARNER, RICHARD HOWELL & RAFAEL NIEVES

Penciled by TOM SUTTON, JIM MOONEY,

RICHARD HOWELL & MICHAEL BAIR

Cover by INHYUK LEE

VIRGIN Cover by INHYUK LEE – MAR201016

Daimon Hellstrom, the Son of Satan himself, burns his way into your brain as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades. First, the Son of Satan makes his daring debut as a tormented exorcist in GHOST RIDER (1973) #1! Next, Daimon enters his father's domain and faces an unholy family reunion in SON OF SATAN #1! A marriage made in heaven takes center stage as Daimon and his then-wife, Patsy Walker, star in MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #59! And there'll be hell to pay when Daimon, now an occult investigator, comes face-to-face with his own demonic doppelganger in HELLSTORM: PRINCE OF LIES #1!

The first of Warren Ellis and Leonardo Manco's issues, which more than anything inspired the TV series, was gone, replaced with the earlier first issue of that series. This is likely to come as a result of many accusations made against Warren Ellis during the summer and saw him withdraw from a number of comic book projects and a number cancelled, including an upcoming Batman title. However, Marvel does continue to reprint Warren's work on Hellstorm in collections and DC continues to publish The Batman's Grave and issue new collections of Transmetropolitan.