Here Are All of the Loungefly Reveals for New York Comic Con 2022

New York Comic Con is arriving next week, and there will be plenty of exclusives to go around from a wide variety of retailers. One of which is Loungefly and its impressive line of fashionable yet needy backpacks. This company has really grown more and more popper over the years, and they have a fandom to prove it. Unlike a toy or statue, these bags can be worked into your daily routine, and they cover a massive amount of licenses. Loungefly will be with Funko this year at NYCC, and they have a nice set of limited edition exclusives for the convention. This will include:

Loungefly New York Comic Con 2022 Reveals:

Nickelodeon – Avatar the Last Airbender – Mini Backpack

Disney – Peter Pan – Skull Rock Mini Backpack (available at booth only)

Disney – The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Esmeralda Cosplay Mini Backpack and wallet

Disney – Nightmare Before Christmas – Zero with Funko Pop!

Disney – Nightmare Before Christmas – Dr. Finkelstein (with moveable head) – Hot Topic Exclusive

Star Wars – The Clone Wars – Asajj Ventures Cosplay Mini Backpack

Star Wars – Droids- Boba Fett Mini Backpack and Wallet

Marvel Studios – What If…? – Starlord T'Challa with Wallet

Pixar – Toy Story – Rex Mini Backpack (with moveable arms) and wallet.

Pixar – Toy Story – Mrs. Potato Head Mini Backpack (available at booth only)

Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars are all getting new and exclusive snacks this year, from Rex in Toy Story to Boba Fett from Star Wars: Droids. Each bag is designed with impressive detail as well as Easter eggs to really please the true fans of the series. The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero bag will have a companion Funko Pop to collect as well to really showcase the unique design to its fullest. There seems to also be a nice set of these Loungefly NYCC exclusives that will have matching wallets, so be sure to snag those up as well to complete the set. You can check everything out Loungefly at New York Comic Con 2022 right here.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: funko, loungefly, NYCC