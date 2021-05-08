Here You Go, Firebronies: A Preview of Firefly Brand New Verse #3

Bleeding Cool prides itself as a website that has long supported the plight of firebronies, the colloquial term for hardcore fans of prematurely canceled Joss Whedon television show Firefly. Whedon himself may be canceled at this point, but somehow, Firefly lives on, and the latest issue of explosive publisher BOOM! Studios' Firefly comic, Firefly: Brand New Verse #3, is in stores next week. Enjoy a preview below, firebronies, from your friends at Bleeding Cool to you.
FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #3 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH
BOOM! STUDIOS
MAR210904
MAR210905 – FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #3 (OF 6) CVR B FISH – $4.99
(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah
* The Serenity soars once again, 20 years after the events of Firefly, and Zoe must complete the most important mission of her life: keeping her daughter Emma safe.
* But Emma doesn't see herself as needing protection and aims to misbehave in ways that are mighty familiar…
* Which wouldn't be such a problem if the Blue Sun Corporation hadn't caught up to Serenity.
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAR210904 FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #3 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH, by (W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
