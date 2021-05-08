Here You Go, Firebronies: A Preview of Firefly Brand New Verse #3

Bleeding Cool prides itself as a website that has long supported the plight of firebronies, the colloquial term for hardcore fans of prematurely canceled Joss Whedon television show Firefly. Whedon himself may be canceled at this point, but somehow, Firefly lives on, and the latest issue of explosive publisher BOOM! Studios' Firefly comic, Firefly: Brand New Verse #3, is in stores next week. Enjoy a preview below, firebronies, from your friends at Bleeding Cool to you.