Here's How To Get Every Single Issue of The Walking Dead for Just $18

Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment are currently offering, until May 20th, 2020, what looks like all of The Walking Dead comics on the Humble Bundle platform. The Book Industry Charitable Foundation is the charity which Image and Skybound chose to support with the profits from the bundle.

Ignoring the value proposition of 30 plus trades for $18, this is a huge move. The Walking Dead is an actual multimedia juggernaut, and offering all of the comics is a massive stunt enabled by creator ownership of the property. Comparison puts this sale in stark relief. You've got guys like Jim Lee at DC doing sketches to raise money for the same charity, but that's Jim Lee as an individual.

In theory, DC and Marvel could offer bundles of their most significant works for sale and earmark all the profits for the Book Industry Charitable Foundation on their own digital platforms, but that takes time, and those companies are big ships. In practice, that won't happen.

That line between theory and practice with the owner of The Walking Dead IP is smaller because it's one person: Robert Kirkman. He retains control of publishing rights. Presumably, Charlie Adlard, longtime penciler, is well-compensated. An aside: How was Stefano Gaudiano hired for his work towards the end of the series? Is he entitled to a percentage?

Worth mentioning: Only a portion of the money will go to The Book Industry Charitable Foundation. Since Humble Bundle offers precise control of how much of your money goes to the creators, the charity, or Humble Bundle, not all of the total money raised will go to The Book Industry Charitable Foundation.