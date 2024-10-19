Here's The Link For Batman Hush 2 Jim Lee Shirts For The Next 51 Hours

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Hush 2, jim lee

At New York Comic Con, DC Comics confirmed the Bleeding Cool scoop that Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee would return to DC Comics' Batman comic book next year, following Chip Zdarsky's run on the series. As a sequel to their Hush storyline from 2002, as Hush 2.

But it's not just the comics, Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb showed off some Batman Hush T-shirts at New York Comic Con.

As well as a QR code that would lead to the DC Shop where they would be on sale for the next 52 hours. Well, you won't need a QR code, you can just use this Bleeding Cool link.

BATMAN Hush 2 Artwork by Jim Lee & Scott Williams T-shirt

$37.00

This product is not expected to ship until Nov 2024

Jim Lee and Scott Williams Hush 2 artwork on front, DC logo on left sleeve, boldly screen printed on soft and stylish black tee. Available for only 52 hours exclusively at DC Shop, don't miss out! 100% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, Retail fit Unisex sizing, Shoulder taping Sideseamed, Pre-shrunk Estimated to ship in November 2024. Estimated ship date is subject to change. We are unable to accept returns or exchanges. Your method of payment will be charged at the time of sale. All sales are final. BATMAN Hush 2 Logo T-shirt

$25.00

Batman logo with "H2SH" on front, DC logo on left sleeve, printed on comfortable regular fit tee. 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton. Pre-shrunk fabric. Printed and shipped to order. You can expect to receive your item 7-10 business days after placing the order. We are unable to accept returns or exchanges. All sales are final.

In 2002 Batman: Hush by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, ran in Batman #608 to #619. And indeed, DC Editorial would have preferred it if it had been a separate mini-series, but Jim Lee insisted that it be the regular Batman comic, like Year One and Uncanny X-Men. And back then, DC Comics were less keen on a relaunch. Jim Lee said that he would make his first issue sell like a number one instead. And it did. And has continued to sell like a number one since. Now it's time for the sequel.

