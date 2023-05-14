Airboy Flies Blind On A Classic Cover At Heritage Auctions Heritage Auctions has a classic issue of Airboy Comics taking bids today, and the creator list for the issue will make your head spin.

Airboy Comics #4 is a hell of an issue. Not only does it feature a classic "bondage" cover that sends collectors in a tizzy, but take a look at this roll call of creators that had a hand in making this issue: Joe Simon, Jack Kirby, Carmine Infantino, and Leonard Starr. That is an insane list of names for one comic. Throw in Arthur Peddy and Bernard Sachs, who turned in the famous cover image art, and you have the makings of a golden age must-buy for any collection. You can get this issue as a CGC 4.0 right now at Heritage Auctions today, where an excellent copy is taking bids as we speak and is currently at $155. Take a look at it right now below.

Who Didn't Work On This Issue Of Airboy?

"Airboy Comics V4#8 (Hillman Fall, 1947) CGC VG 4.0 Cream to off-white pages. Arthur Peddy and Bernard Sachs turned in a doozy of a bondage cover for this issue. Bonnie Easter appearance. Peddy, Sachs, Joe Simon, Jack Kirby, Carmine Infantino, and Leonard Starr interior art. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $464. CGC census 5/23: 6 in 4.0, 25 higher. CGC Grader Notes: large, multiple crease front cover, multiple tear back cover, split spine." It feels like we have been covering issues from the run for weeks, and with good reason. The run contains exceptional covers, top-notch creators, and some of the most fun comics from any era.

This is probably one of the better issues to check out. With those names as creators and with a bondage cover, one of the most sought-after niche kinds of cover, this is a no-brainer buy, with an eye to moving it later. You can go here and place a bid on this issue, and while there, take a look at the other great books taking bids today.

