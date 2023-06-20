Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Federal Men Comics, heritage auctions, joe shuster

Federal Men Comics #2 Is As Rare As It Gets At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions has something very rare taking bids today, a super clean copy of Federal Men Comics #2, with a Joe Shuster cover.

Federal Men Comics #2 is a rare comic. But I do not mean rare like, say, you don't see Incredible Hulk #181 all the time. No, this comic is so rare that if you have ever seen it, you should consider yourself lucky to have been in its presence. Featuring a redrawn cover by none other than Joe Shuster (yes, THAT Joe Shuster), this book was published in 1945 from Gerald Publishing Company. These are reprints of DC stories from the 1930s and are pulpy and wonderful. This is not your ordinary book, and Heritage Auctions has a very nice one taking bids today. Check it out below.

Federal Men Comics Are So, So Tough

"Federal Men Comics #2 (Gerard Publ. Co., 1945) Condition: FN. The Photo-Journal Guide to Comic Books rates this issue an "8" ("rare") in its Scarcity Index. Joe Shuster cover, redrawn from Detective Comics #9. Overstreet 2022 FN 6.0 value = $117." Look at how clean that copy is. This is rare air we are dealing with here, and that this comic is in this kind of shape is incredible. I personally saw a copy of this at a convention years and years ago, and it was nowhere near this kind of shape. That copy of Federal Men Comics had the cover ripped off and taped and looked like it went through a cycle on a washing machine. It sold for a few hundred dollars.

How cool to see this piece of history preserved for all these years. I don't really know what else to say here; everyone reading this and anyone who cares about comics should want to own this. You can put a bid on history right here. While there, you can see the other super rare books and more taking bids today, though. Honestly, none of them will be as cool as this one.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

