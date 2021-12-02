Hey Marvel, Sina Grace Has A Spider-Pitch for Spider-Bitch

Sina Grace is a comic book writer and artist, and former editorial director of Skybound Entertainment. He is best known for writing comics such Iceman, Jughead's Time Police, Go Go Power Rangers, Ghosted as well as drawing Lil' Depressed Boy. and the upcoming Rockstar And Softboy. Sina Grace has also been checking out the Key Collector App and a) came across a character he was previously unaware of and b) is about to smack that pitch up. He tweets "Today years old learning about Spider-Bitch Writing an apology email to everyone at Marvel (yes even CB) and begging to get a mini-series with this character The headline! "Sina Grace returns to Marvel for Web of Spider-Bitch." Like…this is real!!!???"

It's real, Sina, it's all real. And if you guessed such a character was co-created by Mark Millar, you'd be right, as part of his and Steve McNiven's Old Man Logan series in Wolverine. Ashley Parker Barton, the granddaughter of Peter Parker – and the daughter of Clint Barton. And yes, that is all sorts of shades of wrong. But it was a different time, etc.

When readers first met her she's jailed by Kingpin and is being forced to do battles in a gladiatorial style along with other fallen heroes. Hawkeye eventually rescues her with Logan's help.

Once free, she murders the original Kingpin and reveals her original intentions. She then gains his criminal control and territory.

During the events of Spider-Verse, Ashley (now calling herself Spider-Girl) was recruited by Spider-Man to help fight a supervillain who was hunting spider-themed people across the multiverse

Though she was just called Spider-Woman in that one. Well, it was a less-different time.