Hijiki Isoflavone's Phantom Of Idol In Kodansha May 2022 Solicits

Kodansha is the largest Japanese publishing company, and republishes its work in the USA for the English speaking market, including the Vertical imprint. And in its May 2022 solicits and solicitations, that includes the launch of Hijiki Isoflavone's Phantom Of Idol series about a lazy J-pop star who falls in love with the ghost of a dead pop star who wants to possess him and get back in the game… and more Battle Angel Alita as well, of course.

PHANTOM OF IDOL GN VOL 01

(W) Hijiki Isoflavone (A / CA) Hijiki Isoflavone

Yuuya, one half of the boy pop duo ZINGS, may be the laziest performer in the Japanese music industry. His partner is out there giving 110% every night (and, thankfully, he's quite popular), but Yuuya's half-assed, sloppy dancing, and his frankly hostile attitude toward the audience, has the fans hating him and his agent looking for any excuse to cut him loose. After a particularly lifeless concert appearance, Yuuya meets a girl backstage. She's dressed to the nines in a colorful outfit, she's full of vim and vigor, and all she wants from life is to perform. There's just one problem: She's been dead for a year. This is the ghost of Asahi Mogami, the beloved singer whose time on the stage was tragically cut short, unless… If ghosts are real, is spirit possession really that much of a stretch?

In Shops: May 25, 2022

BATTLE ANGEL ALITA GN VOL 06

(W) Yukito Kishiro (A / CA) Yukito Kishiro

Own the manga thrill ride that changed global comics and inspired the James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez's cyberpunk action film Alita: Battle Angel! This new paperback edition features an updated translation in six affordable, 300-page volumes. Contains chapters 26-34 of Battle Angel Alita.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

CARDCAPTOR SAKURA CLEAR CARD GN VOL 11

(W) Clamp (A / CA) Clamp

Clear Card picks up right where Cardcaptor Sakura left off, with Sakura and Syaoran starting junior high school. With the Final Judgment passed, Sakura thinks school life will be quiet, but then all her cards suddenly turn blank! The mysterious new power she discovers will change how she thinks about her powers…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

CELLS AT WORK BABY GN VOL 04

(W) Akane Shimizu (A) Yasuhiro Fukuda

Babies are all potential, and that extends down into every cell! Head back to the first days of Red Blood Cell's life, as she picks up oxygen from the helpful ladies at the Placenta counter, and meets White Blood Cell for the first time. But when tremors begin to shake their world, they'll need to consult the Gene Library to find out what's going on! Could this be… a contraction? And might their body soon have to… fend for itself?!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

FAIRY TAIL BOX SET VOL 06 (RES)

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Atsuo Ueda

Your instant Fairy Tail manga collection! Lucy is a young, rebellious celestial wizard with a dream: to join Fairy Tail, the world's most rambunctious and powerful magical guild! When she happens to meet one of Fairy Tail's top wizards, he turns out to be not quite what she expected: a slob traveling with a flying cat. But the promise of dventure is real, and together they escape from pirates and a devious magician! Stylish box includes Vol. 44-53 of the magical shonen adventure that became an anime megahit, plus an exclusive bonus sticker sheet.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

HERO LIFE OF SELF PROCLAIMED MEDIOCRE DEMON GN VOL 04

(W) Shiroichi Amaui (A) Konekoneko

He may look like nothing but a country boy, but Chrono Alcon is actually one of the most powerful demons the world has ever seen! All he's interested in is attending school like any other kid, but when the Demon King finds out about Chrono's power, he'll have to spend his days studying, and his nights in the dungeons, fighting monsters…?!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

IM STANDING ON MILLION LIVES GN VOL 13 (MR)

(W) Naoki Yamakawa (A / CA) Akinari Nao

Yusuke Yotsuya doesn't care about getting into high school-he just wants to get back home to his game and away from other people. But when he suddenly finds himself in a real-life fantasy game alongside his two gorgeous classmates, he discovers a new world of possibility and excitement. Despite a rough start, Yusuke and his friend fight to level up and clear the challenges set before them by a mysterious figure from the future, but before long, they find that they're not just battling for their own lives, but for the lives of millions!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

ISLAND IN A PUDDLE GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Kei Sanbe (A / CA) Kei Sanbe

The tiny apartment where Minato lives may as well be an isolated island in the middle of the ocean. Despite still being in elementary school, it falls on his shoulders to care for his little sister Nagisa, who never stops asking when their mother will make one of her infrequent visits home. On one of those visits, their mother takes them to an amusement park, only to give Minato some cash and leave them on a Ferris wheel… but as the wheel reaches the top, lightning strikes, and, instead of his sister, Minato sees the corpse of a woman… and, reflected in the glass looking back at him, an unfamiliar and menacing face!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

KNIGHT OF ICE GN VOL 09 (NOV218870)

(W) Yayoi Ogawa (A / CA) Yayoi Ogawa

At long last, the time has come for the Japanese National Figure Skating Championships. As Kokoro gets ready to take the ice, he finally starts to realize what it is he's skating for as he agonizes over his relationships with Chitose and his father. But resolve alone may not be enough to win against the stiff competition that awaits him-such as Fuuta, who makes winning seem easy, or Taiga and Raito, who each have something important riding on their own victories. Will Kokoro be able to make the podium at Nationals and secure his spot in the Olympics? Meanwhile, Chitose may not be able to hide her heart condition from him much longer.

LIVING ROOM MATSUNAGA SAN GN VOL 11

(W) Keiko Iwashita (A) Keiko Iwashita

After her parents leave to care for her ailing grandmother, high schooler Miko "Meeko" Sonoda moves into her uncle's boarding house. There, she meets its rather unusual residents, including the oldest of the bunch: the grumpy mother hen Matsunaga-san. With the help of her housemates, Meeko begins to adjust to her new life away from her parents, but Meeko soon learns that no matter how far away from home she is, she's still a young girl at heart, especially when she finds herself falling for Matsunaga-san.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

LOVE AND LIES GN VOL 12 (MR)

(W) Musao Tsumugi (A / CA) Musao Tsumugi

Yukari is dull. He doesn't even stand out enough to be bullied. He's just a generally lower-middle-class kid. He's in love with Misaki, the most popular girl in school. There's just one problem: He's 15, one year away from receiving his government-assigned marriage partner. He normally wouldn't have the courage to defy the law, but his sickly classmate Ririna still believes in love, and won't stop goading him into confessing his feelings!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

LOVESICK ELLIE GN VOL 02 (NOV218871)

(W) Fujimomo (A / CA) Fujimomo

Eriko Ichimura spends her high school days in complete obscurity. As if that weren't enough, popular boy Akira Ohmi has discovered her Twitter account, "Lovesick Ellie," which is filled to the brim with thirsty tweets-including fantasies about him. The two-faced Ohmi finds Ellie's perverse and wild fantasies funny and interesting, eventually inviting her to a date at the local festival-but they miss the last bus home. What is a pervy girl going to do when she has the ultimate opportunity land before her? Will they or won't they?!

ORIENT GN VOL 07 (NOV218872)

(W) Shinobu Ohtaka (A / CA) Shinobu Ohtaka

The Kanemaki Band is dragged into the operation to reclaim Awaji Island. If that wasn't bad enough, Musashi gets thrown alone into a ragtag squad of other young warriors. The squad needs a leader, and it doesn't take long for things to get heated in the blood- thirsty group. The clash for power is just a warm-up to the actual war, but this might just be Musashi's moment to finally debut in the world of the samurai!

SAINT YOUNG MEN HC GN VOL 09 (MR)

(W) Hikaru Nakamura (A) Hikaru Nakamura

Buddha the Enlightened One and Jesus, Son of God have successfully brought the 20th century to a close, and after a few millennia of guiding humanity to salvation, these two sacred ones are in need of some rest and relaxation. They decide to share an apartment on Earth in Tokyo, but living among mortals in the 21st century is no cakewalk for the saintly duo. They may find it difficult to navigate modern Japanese living, but Jesus' carefree attitude along with Buddha's domestic qualities and maybe a few divine interventions will surely allow them to enjoy their new lives with peace and love.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SEVEN DEADLY SINS FOUR KNIGHTS OF APOCALYPSE GN VOL 03

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A / CA) Nakaba Suzuki

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds… after all, it's his destiny!

In Shops: May 11, 2022

THOSE NOT SO SWEET BOYS GN VOL 07

(W) Yoko Nogiri (A) Yoko Nogiri

Midori is a high-schooler with a part-time job at a café-bar. Unfortunately, her job's against the rules at her school, and when the principal finds out, he makes her a deal: Convince three boys who've stopped coming to school to return, and her transgression will be overlooked. Now, she needs to find a way into the lives of these not-so-sweet boys, one of whom just happens to be her crush!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

TO YOUR ETERNITY GN VOL 17

(W) Yoshitoki Oima (A / CA) Yoshitoki Oima

A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

WHEN WILL AYUMU MAKE HIS MOVE GN VOL 05

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto (A) Soichiro Yamamoto

Yaotome's the cute president of the shogi (Japanese chess) club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that her underclassman Ayumu, the only other member, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to coax or trick him into confessing his feelings! What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan – he really sucks!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

WHISPER ME A LOVE SONG GN VOL 05 (MR)

(W) Eku Takeshima (A) Eku Takeshima

Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what "love" really means.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

WITCH AND BEAST GN VOL 08 (DEC218208)

(W) Kousuke Satake (A) Kousuke Satake

Dunward, Oscar, and Ashaf finally come face to face with the Queen of the Night. The encounter reopens old wounds for Dunward, and he must make a critical decision if he hopes to have his revenge. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those in the fray, Guideau and a new weapon are not far behind.

WOTAKOI LOVE IS HARD FOR OTAKU GN VOL 06 (MR)

(W) Fujita (A / CA) Fujita

Final volume! Narumi and Hirotaka are, by all appearances, a power couple. They're young, good-looking professionals. But they have secrets from everyone but each other: They're serious geeks! Narumi is a fujoshi, and Hirotaka's a hardcore gamer. Their sweet, awkward love story started life as a webcomic before becoming a full-blown manga series by popular demand, and is about to become a major anime series!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

DEVIL ECSTACY GN VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Shuzo Oshimi (A / CA) Shuzo Oshimi

An erotic horror comedy from master storyteller Shuzo Oshimi, the creator of The Flowers of Evil. Pornographic and over the top, Devil Ecstasy nevertheless presages Oshimi's later masterworks while presenting an entirely new spin on his pitch-black worldview. Noboru Kusakabe is an 18-year-old virgin who has a mortal fear of big breasts thanks to a childhood trauma. When his friend Takahashi convinces him to go to a mysterious brothel called "Devil Ecstasy," he meets a beautiful girl with tiny breasts named Meruru and falls in love – but all is not as it seems. Devil Ecstasy is a front for an army of succubi who want to take over the world, and Noboru somehow has to stop them!

In Shops: May 11, 2022

DONT TOY WITH ME MISS NAGATORO GN VOL 11

(W) Nanashi (A / CA) Nanashi

Nagatoro is a cute freshman in high school who loves to toy with her senior classmate (Senpai). Even though Nagatoro tricks Senpai, makes him cry, and teases him, the two of them are hardly ever apart. Do the two of them really like each other as friends? Or are they toying with the idea that they can be something more?

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SENSEIS PIOUS LIE GN VOL 02 (MR)

Misuzu Hara is a quiet, reserved 24-year-old high school teacher whose world is turned upside down after her friend's fiancé rapes her. Her attempt to connect with one of her students, himself a victim of sexual trauma, results in an unlikely romance, and the repercussions of these events affect everyone around them in often unpredicatable ways.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

WELCOME BACK ALICE GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Shuzo Oshimi (A / CA) Shuzo Oshimi

Yohei, Kei and Yui are childhood friends and things get complicated when Yohei witnesses Kei and Yui in an intimate moment. But when unexpectedly Kei moves away and returns a few years later to reunite in high school, he seems to be a bit different.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

