Hot Toys Debuts Iron Man (Stealth Armor) Origins Collection Figure

Hot Toys is back with another release of their Iron Man The Origins Collection 1/6 scale figure line-up. This time it looks like we are taking a trip down Marvel Comics memory lane as the blue Stealth Armor suit makes a return. Tony Stark will stand about 13″ tall and will feature 30 points of articulation. Just like the previous The Origins Collection iron Man, this own will also have die-cast parts as well as included LED functionality for light-up eyes, Arc Reactor, and hands. Hot Toys put some impressive detail and accessories into this figure with four swappable face masks, a variety of hands, and extra interchangeable armor pieces to capture different styles of the Stealth Suit. The metallic blue is striking with this Iron Man figure, and Marvel Comics fans will not want to miss out on owning this beauty and they can for $375. Pre-orders are live right here for the Stealth Suit The Origins Collection Iron Man with an April – September 2023 release.

"Iron Man's Stealth Armor was first introduced in 1981's Invincible Iron Man #152 comics. Designed with stealth as its primary feature, the suit has the ability to maximize concealment by absorbing radar detection but offers fewer weapons in exchange for light weight frame. Today, Hot Toys is delighted to unveil the die-cast 1/6th scale Iron Man Stealth Armor collectible figure with shimmering armors in blue chrome color as the latest addition to The Origins Collection. It's a Hot Toys Exclusive item available in selective markets only."

"Based on the classic Marvel Comics pages, the die-cast Iron Man figure features a helmet head with LED-light up function and two styles of interchangeable masks; an distinctive streamlined design Iron Man armor and structure illustrating its mechanical detail; beautifully painted in blue coloring with a metallic appearance; blue crystal armor parts; blue chromed interchangeable masks and armor parts for different styles of display; LED light-up functions scattered throughout the upper body, Arc Reactor on chest and palms; interchangeable hands; and a figure base. This absolutely stunning Iron Man (Stealth Suit) figure is a must-have for any Iron Man collector to place alongside with your Iron Man collection!"

The 1/6th scale Iron Man (Stealth Armor) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Tony Stark in Stealth Armor from Marvel Comics

One (1) Iron Man helmet head with LED light-up function with two (2) styles of interchangeable masks (red light, battery operated)

Approximately 33cm tall

Over 30 points of articulations

Contains die-cast material

Special features on armor: Metallic blue painting on the sleek and streamline Iron Man armor design LED light-up design on the eyes, chest and arc reactor, palms (red light, battery operated) Blue crystal armor parts for helmet, upper chest to waist, arms, calves, and foot

Blue chromed interchangeable armors including: Two (2) styles of interchangeable masks One (1) helmet plate One (1) pair of chest armors One (1) pair of forearm armors One (1) pair of calf armors One (1) pair of countermeasure dispensers

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (red light, battery operated) One (1) pair of battle hands with light-up repulsor (red light, battery operated)

Articulated air flaps at back of the armor

Enhanced joint design on legs to allow flexible movement

Accessory:

A specially designed figure stand with character name

Artists:

3D designed by Pia Sylphid

Product Concept by Pia Studio