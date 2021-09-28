Hotell Vol. 2: AWA Studios Horror Anthology Series Returns in Dec.

Hotell, the Twilight Zone-style anthology series from AWA Studios that features a haunted motel that serves as a waystation for the damned and the demonic, is returning for a second series. AWA Studios announced the return of the original creative team John Lees (MOUNTAINHEAD, SINK), Dalibor Talajic (CASUAL FLING, SHANG CHI) and Lee Loughridge (BAD MOTHER, NOT ALL ROBOTS), and Sal Cipriano (WONDER WOMAN, THE RESISTANCE), to bring fans a second volume of the hit horror series, HOTELL. These series depicts a roadside motel off of Route 66 where a wide array of heroes and antiheroes make their last stand with the demons that haunt them. Some check out. Most don't. This series will be in stores monthly on December 1st, 2021, with two covers by Keron Grant and Mike Deodato Jr. before being collected in trade paperback in 2022.

Co-creator and writer John Lees said, "The response from readers to the first volume of HOTELL was incredible. All the people who bought this comic and talked about it, and who messaged asking if there would be more… it's thanks to you that we get to make a return visit to Pierrot Courts! I'm so happy to reunite with such a talented team for another volume of scary tales. And now that we're all more familiar with each other and have built up a rapport, we've been more emboldened to try some out-there, ambitious stuff!"

Artist and co-creator Dalibor Talajic added, "HOTELL is quite demanding artistically. But it's a familiar world, a world we created. And, I'm much braver now than when we started it all a few years ago. I hope the fans will feel our mutual love for Pierrot Courts…while we scare the living daylight out of them."

For AWA Studios' CCO Axel Alonso, "It was important to us, as a publisher of creator-owned comics, to give our talent the freedom to focus on the creative while our experienced team focuses on bringing these amazing stories to the world in and beyond comics."

Though readers have seen various iterations of The Twilight Zone over the years, Lees added that "With HOTELL VOL. 2, I didn't want to do just more of the same. This second volume is bigger, bolder, and scarier. There are new threats to be confronted and more to be learned about this mysterious hotel and its inhabitants."

HOTELL VOL. 2 #1 debuts on December 1st, 2021. Below, Keron Grant and Mike Deodato Jr.'s Covers for issue #1, as well as preview pages by Dalibor Talajic, Lee Loughridge, and Sal Cipriano and official solicitation.