How Can Abyss Be In Batman Inc? (Batman #124 Spoilers)

Last week's Batman Annual 2022 gave us a new line-up for Ghost-Maker's Batman Inc. With certain members sent back to the reserves, other members pushed up to prime time and a new member recruited in. So the main team is Raven Red, Dark Ranger, El Gaucho, Wingman, Clown-Hunter and now Gray Wolf.

Yes El Gaucho, yes he is.

But it's not just Ghost-Maker who is making these decisions ahead of the new Batman Inc launch later in the year (as exclusively revealed on Bleeding Cool a week or two before it was exclusively revealed elsewhere.)

Today's Batman #124 sees a return of Abyss. Despite the inconvenience of Abyss having been killed off in his first appearance. And we also get a little continuity check in with Batman #124.

So… Shadow War has happened but not Shadow War Omega. Batman Annual has happened but not Justice League #75. And Abyss is back in Badhinisia. despite dying in his first appearance. Of course anyone can wear a mask…

Detective Cayha who investigated the murder of Abyss, blamed on members of Batman Inc. And now taking on his identity.

Looks like Batman Inc will be getting another member, if Ghost-Maker goes along with it, come its launch in the autumn. Ghost-Maker leading Raven Red, Dark Ranger, El Gaucho, Wingman, Clown-Hunter, Gray Wolf and now… Abyss? Considering that she already hunted them down in Batman Annual 2022, will they all be open to that?

BATMAN #124 CVR A JORGE MOLINA

(W) Joshua Williamson, G. Willow Wilson (A) Howard Porter, Dani (CA) Jorge Molina

In the aftermath of the Shadow War, Batman has returned to Gotham! But when he hears word of strange developments in Badhnisia, he's forced to question…has Abyss returned? Or has a new hero been born in the dark? And in the backup, Poison Ivy uncovers the troubling ramifications of the Gardener and Harley Quinn's actions during Fear State in this prologue to Poison Ivy drawn by Dani and written by Poison Ivy series writer G. Willow Wilson.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/07/2022