How Citizen V Ties One World Under Doom To The MCU (Spoilers)

This article includes major spoilers for One World Under Doom, specifically the Thunderbolts Doomstrike spinoff launching this week.

So as Doctor Doom is creating his own Thunderbolts to take down the Thunderbolts that are committing acts of terrorism against his new world order, Buck Barnes, the Black Widow, Songbird and the head of Viv Vision, so he needs a Citizen V, dealing with former Thunderbolt Norbert Ebersol, Fixer, also working for Doom as well.

The original incarnation of Citizen V, John Watkins, first appeared in Daring Mystery Comics in 1942 as a Brit who assisted the resistance in Nazi-occupied France, then a real-life ongoing story. Marvel revisited the character, killed in action by Baron Heinrich Zemo. And it was his son, Helmut Zemo, who took the Citizen V name to lead the Thunderbolts, a team made up of supervillains in disguise. A later Citizen V was Dallas Riordan, Thunderbolts' liaison to the Mayor of New York, and she later agreed to become Citizen V and confronted Helmut Zemo alongside Captain America." And John Watkins III, whose body Helmut Zemo possessed, later became a Citizen V in his own right. Roberto da Costa also lead the U.S.Avengers under the Citizen V alias.

But who is the Citizen V now taking the role under Doctor Doom? And what are their ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the MCU?

Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine. Who teamed with Bucky Barnes to form his own Thunderbolts team. And whose MCU character played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is also working with Bucky Barnes, created the MCU Thunderbolts*. But here, going up against Bucky and his Thunderbolts. But is this a different Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine? Because Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine first appeared in Strange Tales #159, created by Jim Steranko, an ex-SHIELD agent who had a romantic relationship with Nick Fury. She would generally play a small role in the Marvel Universe until Brian Bendis plucked her from semi-obscurity, making her the second Madame Hydra in the mid-2000's. Her presence in TV and movies Black Widow, Black Panther Wanakda Forever, The Falcon & Winter Soldier and the upcoming Thunderbolts*, has seen her profile rise in the comic books. But could it be, as this comic suggests, that previous versions have been an imposter?

Thunderbolts Doomstrike #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Tommaso Bianchi is published by Marvel Comics tomorrow.

