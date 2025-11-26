How DC's K.O. #2 Crosses Over With Superman #32, Flash #27 & JLU #13

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: , , , , ,

How DC's K.O. #2 Crosses Over With Superman #32, Flash #27 and Justice League Unlimited #13 (Spoilers)

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Today sees the publication of the long-awaited DC K.O. #2 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico but it is joined in that endeavour by three other tie-in titles with Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Justice League Unlimited #13 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora and The Flash #27 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev. But how do they all tie together?

DC's K.O. #2
DC K.O. #2 (OF 5)  by Scott Snyder , Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

So how did the supervillains get to the DC K.O. tournament? Those that didn't stay behind that is…

DC's K.O. #2
Justice League Unlimited #13 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

…or jump to the past…

DC's K.O. #2
The Flash #27 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

As Lex Luthor points out, they were all meant to have been in the Phantom Zone…

DC's K.O. #2
Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows 

See? That was certainly the plan. Superman #33 explains it all. Gorilla Grodd gave Lex Luthor the nod…

DC's K.O. #2
Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows 

And rather than going to the Phantom Zone, they were all evacuated to the last place they'd have wanted.

DC's K.O. #2
Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows 

Legion Of Doom HQ. To quote Brass Eye, "this is the one thing we didn't want to happen". With the supervillains convinced that they can make a better hash at saving the world from Darkseid than the heroes.

DC's K.O. #2
Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows 

And maybe they have a point.

DC's K.O. #2
Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows 

The Joker may have a bigger one, when it comes to back-stabbing of course. As Giganta's threats to the Joker migth have flipped on her in K.O. as The Joker gets the Atom belt…

DC's K.O. #2
DC K.O. #2 (OF 5)  by Scott Snyder , Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

And does a bit of smashing for himself.

DC's K.O. #2
DC K.O. #2 (OF 5)  by Scott Snyder , Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

Man, there clearly should have been a Red Band polybagged version of this comic. And if the timeline of this comic doesn't always seem to add up…

DC K.O. #2 (OF 5)  by Scott Snyder , Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico
DC K.O. #2 (OF 5)  by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

Don't worry, Superboy Prime has an explanation for that as well.

DC's K.O. #2
Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows 

So while the Earth is suffering from the Omega Tournament both in the present…

DC's K.O. #2
Justice League Unlimited #13 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

And the past…

DC's K.O. #2
The Flash #27 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

And the future…

DC's K.O. #2
The Flash #27 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

Though saying that, look who just got a Speed Force ring.

DC's K.O.
DC K.O. #2 (OF 5)  by Scott Snyder , Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

But the Justice League Unlimited takes that battle to Hell itself.

DC's K.O. #2
Justice League Unlimited #13 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

Even if they get there through even more dubious means than usual.

DC's K.O. #2
Justice League Unlimited #13 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

The K.O. battle finds new ways for the heroes and villains to fight…

DC's K.O. #2
DC K.O. #2 (OF 5)  by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

And for Lex Luthor to torture Superman mentally…

DC's K.O. #2
DC K.O. #2 (OF 5)  by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

And physically. So whether in the past…

DC's K.O. #2
The Flash #27 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

… in hell…

DC's K.O. #2
Justice League Unlimited #13 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

… in the future…

DC's K.O. #2
The Flash #27 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

… or right in the present day of K.O…

DC's K.O. #2
DC K.O. #2 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico

…it's all about Darkseid. Because as we all know, Darkseid is.

DC's K.O. #2
The Flash #27 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

So as more battles are set up…

DC's K.O. #2
Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows 

…and begin to take place…

DC's K.O. #2
DC K.O. #2 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico

… in one way or another…

DC's K.O. #2
DC K.O. #2 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico

Some feel that they are missing out.

 

DC's K.O. #2
Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows 

But as we look to see who will be going forward to DC's K.O.#3, with all their chosen weapons…

DC's K.O. #2
DC K.O. #2 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico

There's what else is going on outside of the tournament…

DC's K.O. #2
Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows 

Because the Darkseid-possessed Booster Gold looks like he wants to join in the game now, and the Doomsday Time Trapper is right in his way!

DC's K.O. #2
DC K.O. #2 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico

DC K.O. #2 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico, Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Justice League Unlimited #13 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora and The Flash #27 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev are all published by DC Comics today.

  • DC K.O. #2 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico
    LET THE GAMES BEGIN! The tournament is in full swing. Heroes have fallen. Darkseid is near. The 32 champions have been chosen, and now they must compete to earn the Heart of Apokolips. The first challenge? Battling across a deadly arena to acquire new weapons of war. The greatest powers of the DC Universe are up for grabs, and whoever holds them will advance to the next level. Superman has his doubts that the Justice League is doing the right thing, but there are others who have no problem killing to get what they want… $5.99 11/26/2025
  • Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows 
    Lex Luthor is back! But how did he get into the deadly tournament? Can Superman and Lex work together to learn about the Heart of Apokolips and how to stop it? And who protects Metropolis as it transforms into a raging firepit?
  • Justice League Unlimited #13 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora
    The Earth opens up to swallow the JLU! Parademons swarm the Watchtower! The Time Trapper lies near-dead at Metamorpho's feet?! Any one of these things is catastrophic, but all three simultaneously? Can Armageddon be far behind?
  • The Flash #27 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev 
    After Impulse's shocking decision, the Flash races through the time stream before Impulse's irrational actions can potentially doom the DC Universe. But someone is just a step behind the speedsters, while the Flash and Impulse run right into a shocking reunion!

