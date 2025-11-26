How DC's K.O. #2 Crosses Over With Superman #32, Flash #27 & JLU #13

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: dan mora, flash, justice league unlimited, KO, mark waid, scott snyder

How DC's K.O. #2 Crosses Over With Superman #32, Flash #27 and Justice League Unlimited #13 (Spoilers)

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Today sees the publication of the long-awaited DC K.O. #2 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico but it is joined in that endeavour by three other tie-in titles with Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Justice League Unlimited #13 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora and The Flash #27 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev. But how do they all tie together?

So how did the supervillains get to the DC K.O. tournament? Those that didn't stay behind that is…

…or jump to the past…

As Lex Luthor points out, they were all meant to have been in the Phantom Zone…

See? That was certainly the plan. Superman #33 explains it all. Gorilla Grodd gave Lex Luthor the nod…

And rather than going to the Phantom Zone, they were all evacuated to the last place they'd have wanted.

Legion Of Doom HQ. To quote Brass Eye, "this is the one thing we didn't want to happen". With the supervillains convinced that they can make a better hash at saving the world from Darkseid than the heroes.

And maybe they have a point.

The Joker may have a bigger one, when it comes to back-stabbing of course. As Giganta's threats to the Joker migth have flipped on her in K.O. as The Joker gets the Atom belt…

And does a bit of smashing for himself.

Man, there clearly should have been a Red Band polybagged version of this comic. And if the timeline of this comic doesn't always seem to add up…

Don't worry, Superboy Prime has an explanation for that as well.

So while the Earth is suffering from the Omega Tournament both in the present…

And the past…

And the future…

Though saying that, look who just got a Speed Force ring.

But the Justice League Unlimited takes that battle to Hell itself.

Even if they get there through even more dubious means than usual.

The K.O. battle finds new ways for the heroes and villains to fight…

And for Lex Luthor to torture Superman mentally…

And physically. So whether in the past…

… in hell…

… in the future…

… or right in the present day of K.O…

…it's all about Darkseid. Because as we all know, Darkseid is.

So as more battles are set up…

…and begin to take place…

… in one way or another…

Some feel that they are missing out.

But as we look to see who will be going forward to DC's K.O.#3, with all their chosen weapons…

There's what else is going on outside of the tournament…

Because the Darkseid-possessed Booster Gold looks like he wants to join in the game now, and the Doomsday Time Trapper is right in his way!

DC K.O. #2 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico, Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Justice League Unlimited #13 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora and The Flash #27 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev are all published by DC Comics today.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN! The tournament is in full swing. Heroes have fallen. Darkseid is near. The 32 champions have been chosen, and now they must compete to earn the Heart of Apokolips. The first challenge? Battling across a deadly arena to acquire new weapons of war. The greatest powers of the DC Universe are up for grabs, and whoever holds them will advance to the next level. Superman has his doubts that the Justice League is doing the right thing, but there are others who have no problem killing to get what they want… $5.99 11/26/2025

Superman #32 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows

Lex Luthor is back! But how did he get into the deadly tournament? Can Superman and Lex work together to learn about the Heart of Apokolips and how to stop it? And who protects Metropolis as it transforms into a raging firepit?

Lex Luthor is back! But how did he get into the deadly tournament? Can Superman and Lex work together to learn about the Heart of Apokolips and how to stop it? And who protects Metropolis as it transforms into a raging firepit?

Justice League Unlimited #13 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

The Earth opens up to swallow the JLU! Parademons swarm the Watchtower! The Time Trapper lies near-dead at Metamorpho's feet?! Any one of these things is catastrophic, but all three simultaneously? Can Armageddon be far behind?

The Earth opens up to swallow the JLU! Parademons swarm the Watchtower! The Time Trapper lies near-dead at Metamorpho's feet?! Any one of these things is catastrophic, but all three simultaneously? Can Armageddon be far behind?

The Flash #27 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

After Impulse's shocking decision, the Flash races through the time stream before Impulse's irrational actions can potentially doom the DC Universe. But someone is just a step behind the speedsters, while the Flash and Impulse run right into a shocking reunion!

After Impulse's shocking decision, the Flash races through the time stream before Impulse's irrational actions can potentially doom the DC Universe. But someone is just a step behind the speedsters, while the Flash and Impulse run right into a shocking reunion!

