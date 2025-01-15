Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, Phil Coulson

How Marvel's Phil Coulson Was Marked For Death As A Boy

How Marvel's Phil Coulson was Marked for Death as a Boy in Amazing Spider-Man #65.Deaths by Derek Landy and Kev Walker (Spoilers)

Article Summary Discover how Phil Coulson embodies death in Amazing Spider-Man #65 alongside Peter Parker's deadly journey.

Explore Coulson's mysterious past marked for death and the unexpected role of the Death Stone.

Young Phil Coulson's unique ability to see Death may have sealed his destiny as Marvel's embodiment of death.

Amazing Spider-Man #65 offers a fresh perspective on Marvel's afterlife and Coulson's intriguing history.

Spider-Man is having quite the issue with death right now. Which is a bit tricky as Death is currently embodied by Phil Coulson. And as Peter Parker goes through the Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man, Phil Coulson has been on that journey with him, especially in the last issue of Amazing Spider-Man #65 where Parker was shown and made to feel the deaths of everyone he knows and loves.

But why Phil Coulson as the embodiment of death, wielding the Death Stone? We have no idea. And neither does he.

Amazing Spider-Man #65.Deaths by Derek Landy and Kev Walker, allows Phil Coulson to access something about his past that may contradict this.

As the young Phil Coulson encounters a much more traditional-looking Death, with a hood, a scythe, and all,

And suggesting that Phil Coulson's ability to see Death may have led to him becoming Death, chosen by the Death Stone…

As well as, maybe, giving us a new take on the Marvel Afterlife.

As well as why Phil Coulson couldn't remember much about the death of his grandfather if he was faced with this…

And noting that maybe, just maybe, this was Phil Coulson's destiny all along, as a very ordinary boy who could see death…

Amazing Spider-Man #65.Deaths by Derek Landy and Kev Walker is published today from Marvel Comics.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 65.DEATHS

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240577

(W) Derek Landy (A) Kev Walker (CA) Mark Bagley

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• While Spider-Man is facing the Scion who wields the power of Death, the new EMBODIMENT of death, PHIL COULSON, gets to know his powers better.

• Phil has always been there to help heroes in every way he can, but can he help Spider-Man to save our universe? RATED T In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $3.99

