How Much For Yesterday's Free Comic Book Day Titles On eBay?

Yesterday was Free Comic Book Day, and despite being given away for free, many of the titles have an instant aftermarket. I hope you grabbed Stray Dogs and Enter The House Of Slaughter, but even Avengers/Hulk is getting a big jump, setting up Avengers #50. Getting the full set may set you back $175…

$120

$104

$90

STRAY DOGS – Atomic Bug Variant

IMAGE COMICS

$16

STRAY DOGS

Image Comics

$14

ENTER THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER

BOOM! Studios

$13

$10

King Shark 1:4 Virgin Variant

DC Comics

$9

$8

$6

$5.50

$5

$4.50

GLOOMHAVEN: A HOLE IN THE WALL

Source Point Press

$4

$3

$2

Batman and Robin and Howard / Amethyst Princess of Gem Special Edition

DC Comics

No Individual Free Comic Book Day Sales Yet:

WHO SPARKED THE MONTGOMERY BUS BOYCOTT?

Penguin Workshop

Penguin Workshop THE OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING COMICS 2021

Gemstone Publishing

Gemstone Publishing THE ADVENTURES OF THE BAILEY SCHOOL KIDS #1: VAMPIRES DON'T WEAR POLKA DOTS

Graphix

Graphix ONI PRESS SUMMER CELEBRATION

Oni Lion Forge Publishing

Oni Lion Forge Publishing THE LAST KIDS ON EARTH: THRILLING TALES FROM THE TREEHOUSE

Viking Young Readers