How Much Would You Pay For Action Comics #20 Without Its Cover?

Bleeding Cool likes to flick through Heritage Auction listings as, time after time, they set new record prices and make a new standard price for a comic book of a certain age, grade, and first appearance on the comic book marketplace. But also they have curios which beg the question – how much would you pay for this? Such as Action Comics #20 from 1940 without its cover, part of Heritage Auctions' current Sunday And Monday Comics Auction.

Most comic books without their cover would be worthless, but for many, this could be the only way they could get such a classic Superman comic book from the first couple of years of publication without remortgaging or selling a kidney. Not only does it have no cover, but it has a coupon clipped out of the centre. But it currently has bids of only $23, and the hammer comes down tomorrow. And it also has Superman going to Hollywood for the first time and beating The Ultra-Humanite. This was also at a time when the publishers, National Comics, were trying to get some Hollywood attention. It would be 1948 until they succeeded with Columbia Pictures and the first Superman movie serial starring Kirk Alyn as Superman and Noel Neill as Lois Lane.

Here's the Heritage Auctions listing for the comic in question. Do you fancy making a bid? Or for anything else up this weekend?

Action Comics #20 Coverless (DC, 1940) Condition: PR. Currently ranks just outside Overstreet's list of Top 100 Golden Age Comics. The "S" is conspicuously missing from Superman's chest on the cover by Joe Shuster. Ultra-Humanite appearance. Clark Kent works at the Daily Star in this issue. Shuster, Bob Kane, and Fred Guardineer art. Coupon cut out from centerfold. Overstreet 2020 GD 2.0 value = $1,675.