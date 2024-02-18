Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #144, joker, Joker Year One

How The Joker Begins In This Week's Batman #144 (Spoilers)

Batman #144, out this Tuesday, by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, and Andrea Sorrentino continues Joker Year One.

Batman #144, out this Tuesday, by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, and Andrea Sorrentino continues Joker Year One set in the past and the future. So while Batman has to deal with a Jokerized Batman family let loose on the streets of Gotham, in the past we see the corrupt-police-infiltrated Red Hood Gang.

And one of those coppers shooting then-police detective Jim Gordon. Just a graze though, he has a whole future ahead of him. And a daughter to succeed him…

So we have a raid… and no one surprised to see a thin clown in the building. Although there's also someone who wasn't meant to be here today.

And so we have a killing joke… and released balloons. And the Joker taking down the very people who formed him.

It's a laugh that will echo through the decades and into the far flung future. Guns, balloons and laughter. And it Batman is detained elsewhere, on his own Joker Hunt…

..then it is this which will set up a relationship between Gordon and the Joker, as well as between the Joker and Batman, that will end up defining so much as well. If only someone had thought to shoot the clown. Because, in the future, it will be far too late for that.

The future awaits the Joker. And no amount of bullets, it seems, ever stopped him.

BATMAN #144 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The climactic, chilling conclusion to The Joker Year One that will have massive repercussions for the future! The Red Hood Gang is on a rampage and the only man who can stop them…is The Joker! And can Batman stop a devastating new virus in a future where The Joker looms over him? Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 1/28/2024

