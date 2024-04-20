Posted in: Black Mask Studios, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: black mask, calexit, election

How To Steal An Election in Black Mask Studios' July 2024 Solicits

Matt Pizzolo and Elisa Pocetta launch How To Steal An Election (Before Someone Else Does) from Black Mask Studios in their July 2024 solicits.

Article Summary Black Mask Studios unveils 'How To Steal An Election' and 'Calexit: The Battle Of Universal City'.

New comics from Matt Pizzolo and Elisa Pocetta explore politics and insurgency in July 2024.

'GODKILLER: Spiderland' Deluxe Banned Edition hits shelves after a wildly successful Kickstarter.

'Rogue State' Volume 1 presents a speculative-fiction America engulfed by political chaos.

In a timely fashion, Matt Pizzolo and Elisa Pocetta launch How To Steal An Election (Before Someone Else Does) from Black Mask Studios in their July 2024 solicits and solicitations, also as Pizzolo also launches the promised return of Calexit for Calexit: The Battle Of Universal City with C. Granda.

HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION (BEFORE SOMEONE ELSE DOES) #1 (OF 3) CVR A ELISA POCETTA (MR)

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A/CA) Elisa Pocetta

Roxanne Bronner is a newly elected Congresswoman taking a longshot swing in the Presidential Primary, but her campaign is derailed by a doxxing of her secret past as teenage cam girl 'Fast Roxie.' Abandoned by her campaign team and kicked out of the Democratic Primary, Roxanne seeks help from a chaotic, anarchic old frenemy from her camming days: hustler extraordinaire Beebee Ghraib, who guides Roxanne to launch a raucous, no-holds-barred third party campaign — but what starts as a burn-it-all-down revenge spree escalates into a wild odyssey of seizing Democracy from politicians' cold dead hands. A raucous and unhinged R-rated comedy about taking down the hypocrites, looking out for your friends, and toasting marshmallows as it all burns down. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/10/2024

CALEXIT THE BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY #1 (OF 3) CVR A C GRANDA (MR)

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A/CA) C. Granda

WHAT IF CALIFORNIA REFUSED TO BE RULED? It's total war on the streets of Los Angeles as Zora leads The Mulholland Resistance to seize freedom or die trying. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/26/2024

CALEXIT: THE BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY #2 (OF 3) CVR A C GRANDA (MR)

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A/CA) C. Granda

When war comes to Hollywood, even the fictional characters have to take sides. Pop culture is the battleground as Calexit rages on. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/17/2024

GODKILLER HC BOOK 3 SPIDERLAND DELUXE BANNED ED (MR)

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Anna Muckcracker (CA) Nen Chang

"GODKILLER: SPIDERLAND BANNED FROM PRINT IN CHINA & SOUTH KOREA. China labels the graphic novel 'anti-humanity'. Godkiller has joined a number of graphic novel bans for queer content and blatant nihilism." (-Bleeding Cool) The Wait is Over… Black Mask Studios collects the complete "banned edition" of GODKILLER: SPIDERLAND in a shocking oversize hardcover. Prepare yourself for a plunge into madness as the wildest graphic novel series on shelves thunders on with this deluxe oversize (7.25"x11") Banned Edition. "One of the most unique and energetic series to hit stands in quite some time… Fast, brutal, and more than a little sexy… Not for the faint of heart." (-Nerdist) Halfpipe and Soledad gaze into The Abyss. Things get intense. Don't say we didn't warn you. (Collects issues 1-3) Following a raucous Kickstarter that absolutely crushed 5,262% of its funding goal, this stunning oversize deluxe edition will be available in comic shops this June! Retail: $39.99 In-Store Date: 6/26/2024

ROGUE STATE TP VOL 1 (MR)

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A/CA) C. Granda

"Depicts American Hellscape in Art." (–Rolling Stone) "The concepts Matt is presenting here are so familiar they should be terrifying." (–Chuck D, Public Enemy) "Ripped from tomorrow's headlines… it's a genre known as 'speculative fiction.' Except that it doesn't seem as speculative anymore." (-The San Francisco Chronicle) What if a contested Presidential election plunged America into turmoil? What if political violence consumed the streets? And what if a raging Supreme Court, in a strict interpretation of the 2nd Amendment, legitimized and deputized all militias, transforming the entire country into a paramilitary police state? This speculative-fiction comic book series tells the story of Vya Of Brightstars, a mysterious figure rising from the unrest, and Clara Cruz, a young professional who becomes activated in Vya's movement when her fiancée is disappeared as militias take over their Mission District neighborhood. But are Vya and Clara freedom fighters or terrorists? "Revolutionary." (-io9) Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 7/17/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!