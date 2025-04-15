Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate spider-man

How Ultimate Invasion Set Up Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion (Spoilers)

How Ultimate Invasion by Jonathan Hickman & Bryan Hitch set up Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf

Article Summary Miles Morales takes a bold step into the Ultimate Universe in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1.

The Maker's legacy lures Miles' sister Billie to a new adventure across Earth-6160.

Marvel unveils a crossover saga as universes clash in this thrilling Ultimate event.

Deniz Camp and Cody Ziglar introduce an all-new Peter Parker for Miles to team up with.

Marvel Comics has released a mini-press release for Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1, saying, "Miles Morales Embarks On His Ultimate Destiny In Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1! Miles Morales takes up the Maker's standing offer to enter the Ultimate Universe in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar and Jonas Scharf. But will the key to the Maker lead to a universal Collison? Find out when the issue hits stands on June 4!"

Bleeding Cool previously scooped the word that Marvel Comics was to publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion #1 in June. After we noted last year that in the Timeslide comic, they teased Ultimate Incursion, and in Jonathan Hickman lore, an incursion occurs when one universe smashes into a parallel universe, leaving only one surviving. That Free Comic Book Day in May promised the first event of the new Ultimate Universe, and then we confirmed it all with the first visual out of ComicsPRO from Deniz Camp, Cody Zighlar and Jonas Scharf.

Subsequently, Marvel Comics then released an official press release saying "Paying off seeds planted by Ultimate Universe architect Jonathan Hickman at the very beginning of the new line, the long-awaited story finds original Ultimate Universe inhabitant Miles Morales swing over to the new one for an adventure that brings him into contact with the characters and events of the line's five current series. It's a crossover saga—Ultimate style! The series will also lay the groundwork for startling developments on the horizon, including the return of the Maker!"

We can note that this scene with a business card comes after this scene from the upcoming Free Comic Book Day comic…

Which reprised a scene from Ultimate Invasion #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch…

In which The Maker left Miles Morales a way to travel to his new Ultimate Universe. As the solicit says, "before The Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe…and when Miles' baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it's up to Spider-Man to save her!" Did Billie Morales go fishing in that bin and find the card to enter the new Ultimate Universe? Looks like it…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN INCURSION #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250656

(W) Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Sara Pichelli

MILES MORALES CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF A UNIVERSAL COLLISION! Two of today's most exciting writers, DENIZ CAMP (ULTIMATES) and CODY ZIGLAR (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN), join forces for an adventure that will change Miles Morales- and the Ultimate Universe – forever! Drawn by rising star JONAS SCHARF, the brilliantly moody artist who brought you ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN and DARK X-MEN… Before The Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe…and when Miles' baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it's up to Spider-Man to save her! But the Ultimate Universe is never safe for any Spider-Man! When the Spot attacks, Miles will have to team up with an all-new Peter Parker – and that's just the start of his journey across Earth-6160… Rated T+In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

RP: $5.99 FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar

Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

