Howard The Phoenix In Today's Avengers #41 – And for President?

Today's Avengers #41 by Jason Aaron and Javi Garron sees Marvel character pitted against Marvel character over the right, responsibility of duty of being a host of the Phoenix force. Which brings out all sorts of people across the Marvel Universe. Including once such match between Red Widow and Howard The Duck. Who must, from this point forward, be referred to as Howard The Phoenix.

That time he ran for President. What a moment to remember on this day. Say, maybe he'll run again? Though not even the power of the Phoenix, which can wipe out worlds, can let you pardon yourself.

Sporting the slogan "Get Down, America!", the All-Night Party was a fictional political party that appeared in Gerber's Howard the Duck series during the U.S. Presidential campaign of 1976, and led to Howard the Duck allegedly receiving thousands of write-in votes in the actual election. Gerber addressed questions about the campaign in the letters column of the comic book and, as Mad Genius Associates, sold merchandise publicizing the campaign, including Vote Howard buttons that have become quite collectable. $35 on eBay right now if you want one.

So anyway, speculators, is this the first appearance of Howard The Phoenix? Will he return? Will anyone care but me? And can we start a 2024 campaign right now? Or has the real thing been a more effective satire than any comic book could be?

AVENGERS #41

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200546

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Javi Garron (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE BATTLE TO DECIDE THE ALL-NEW PHOENIX CONTINUES!

Who will wield the power of the PHOENIX FORCE? A globe-spanning tournament is underway, under the direction of the firebird itself, pitting some of Marvel's greatest heroes against their fiercest enemies and also against each other, giving each of them a taste of the awesome cosmic might that's at stake. All will be transformed. Not all will survive. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 SRP: $3.99