Hulk/Thor: Banner Of War Reprises Thor: Ragnarok

As teased yesterday, Hulk Vs. Thor: Banner of War is Marvel's April, May, and June 2o22 crossover between Hulk and Thor by Hulk and Thor writer Donny Cates and artist Martin Coccolo. It's beginning to look a lot like Thor: Ragnarok…

Donny Cates is currently taking two of Marvel's most iconic characters on transformative journeys in the pages of HULK and THOR. And this April, the acclaimed writer will smash both sagas together in an all-new epic: HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR! Celebrating the two heroes' 60th anniversaries, this five-part crossover will kick off in HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1 before exploding in the pages of both Hulk and Thor's hit solo titles throughout May and June. Tackling ongoing mysteries from both series and featuring artwork by rising star Martin Coccolo and covers by legendary artist Gary Frank, the story promises to deliver Thor and Hulk's most glorious battle yet and the showdown will have a shocking impact on both characters' futures.

In the aftermath of the opening arc of HULK and the "God of Hammers" arc currently unfolding in THOR, both Bruce Banner and Thor Odinson have both undergone massive changes, but one thing remains constant — their heated rivalry! When mysterious circumstances bring them into conflict once more, will the God of Thunder be able to triumph against a Bruce Banner who can now control his rage? "Well, I was a little surprised that Marvel approached me to write this, if I'm being honest. I'm mostly known for writing very small, very quiet, intimate comics, so I had to—ha!! Sorry. Couldn't keep that up. Yeah, this is gonna be bonkers as hell, guys," Cates said. "We're going to break EVERYTHING! Happy birthday, Hulk and Thor! Hope you enjoy MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF VIOLENCE!"

"Where do I even start? I get to celebrate Hulk and Thor's 60th anniversaries, which is already amazing and a dream come true, but I get to do it with an insane script by the great Donny Cates AND the support of an incredible group of editors? That's just ridiculous!" Coccolo said. "I'm absolutely honored by this opportunity and I've been giving it my 100%. Hopefully readers will agree. I can only say to all the fans out there to strap yourselves 'cause this is going to be a wild ride!" Be there for the fight that will smash the Marvel Universe at its core when HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1 arrives on April 27!

On Sale 4/27/22

HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1

On Sale May 2022

THOR #25 – "Banner of War" Part Two

HULK #7 – "Banner of War" Part Three

On Sale June 2022

THOR #26 – "Banner of War" Part Four

HULK #8 – "Banner of War" Part Five

