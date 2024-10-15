Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Hulkette, Spider-Boy

Hulkette To Make Her Comics Debut In Spider-Boy #13

Hulkette to Make Her Comics Debut in Spider-Boy #13 by Dan Slott and Paco Medina this November

Over the weekend, Bleeding Cool pointed out that "Marvel has just dropped an FOC cover for Spider-Boy #13 called the "Mark Bagley First Appearance Spoiler Variant", indicating that Spider-Boy #13 may be bringing further surprises… and first appearances. Folks do like to keep a look out for such things… and Bleeding Cool always likes to look at them when they pop up on eBay a couple of days before publication. It's all in the game." We didn't have the cover then. We do now. And the character making her debut alongside Spider-Boy and Spider-Girl is Hulkette…. from the New Champions variant covers.

"Last year's New Champions Variant Covers introduced a group of all-new young heroes inspired by Marvel icons. Since then, they've been popping up all over the Marvel Universe in exciting, sold-out debuts—Maystorm in Ultimate X-Men, Liberty and more in Spider-Woman, Fantasma in last week's Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special, and Amaranth in Scarlet Witch #6. Next month, it's Hulkette's turn to smash her way into comic book canon in SPIDER-BOY #13!" "Created by artist Mirka Andolfo for Sensational She-Hulk #1's New Champions Variant Cover, HULKETTE may be small but she packs a punch that makes her worthy of her name! Now, Dan Slott and Paco Medina deliver Hulkette's first appearance in SPIDER-BOY #13. After an intense showdown with the titular breakout hero, future issues of Spider-Boy will reveal Hulkette's mysterious origin and the full extent of her mighty strength! In addition to SPIDER-BOY, fans can also look forward to seeing Hulkette in the upcoming New Champions ongoing series, which stars her fellow newly created teen heroes as they change the Marvel Universe as we know it! "On introducing the character, Slott said, "You'll get a chance to meet Hulkette and her trainer, Enormo, as they get drawn into the action packed events of Spider-Boy and Spider-Girl's overseas adventure in Madripoor! We'll learn more about Hulkette and her powers as she faces off against Spider-Boy and Daredevil. There's a big surprise in store for Marvel fans when we finally drop the secret of her origins… but for now, if you want to see this pint-sized powerhouse throw her first punches on the page, this is the issue where her journey begins."

And here's the original from Sensational She-Hulk #1 from 2023.

SPIDER-BOY #13 – 75960620785501311

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art and Cover by PACO MEDINA

First Appearance Spoiler Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY – 75960620785501351

SEP240860

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF SPIDER-GIRL! Is she friend or foe? It's not looking good for Spider-Boy. This will be a fatal issue, especially once you learn about THE GOLDEN FANG and why it may mean the death of Spider-Boy AND Daredevil! Rated TIn Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

