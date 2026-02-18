Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jonathan hickman, marco checchetto, ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Human Experimentation And The Ultimate Spider-Man #24 (Spoilers)

Human Experimentation, Great Responsibility and The Ultimate Spider-Man #24 from Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man #24 concludes Hickman and Checchetto's acclaimed run with high-stakes showdowns.

Human experimentation and moral dilemmas arise as Doctor Octopus's twisted schemes come to the fore.

The Kingpin faces public and private collapse, threatening dire revenge on Spider-Man's entire family.

The issue questions responsibility and closure as the final battle changes Manhattan forever.

Ultimate Spider-Man #24 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is published today from Marvel Comics. And ending the small corner of the battle against the Makers Council's devolved control over Manhattan, courtesy of The Kingpoin and his coterie. And it comes down to one fight. And a helping hand from one of Doctor Octopus's eight.

Yup, torture, human experiments, all sorts of nasty Mengel-like stuff from Doctor Octopus. The tech-enhanced Bullseye marksmen assassins were still human. With great power must there still come great responsibility?

Nope, wrong universe for all that it seems. Even when Ultimate Spider-Mab is getting such threats…

So without any moral worries about the price of such success…

And with the failure at all levels of the Kingpin… both in the media and the public mind…

… and in the reality of the skyscrapers looking over the city…

Is this the end of the Kingpin?

Will he take his revenge? Build himself up again? And see to it that the Ultimate Spider-Man and his family hav etheir flesh stripped from their bones, husband and wife, and both children?

Well, maybe…

But maybe not. This is the very final issue, after all. And what goes around, comes around.

It never ends. Even though, for Ultimate Spider-Man, it really does… Ultimate Spider-Man #24 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is published today by Marvel Comics

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • HEROES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TBA • ULTIMATE FINALE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE END OF THE LINE!

• This is it, folks – the last you'll see of Spidey and his Ultimate friends by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto!

• That's all we can tell you!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

