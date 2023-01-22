Human Target #11 Preview: A Nice, Sunny Day at the Beach Christopher Chance does when any reasonable person would do when he finds out his girlfried murdered him in this preview of Human Target #11... he goes for a walk on the beach with her.

HUMAN TARGET #11

DC Comics

1122DC191

1122DC192 – Human Target #11 Mikel Janin Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

It's been 11 days since he was poisoned on a mission that went sideways and Christopher Chance has finally solved his own murder. But is it too late to save himself?! The penultimate chapter to the Eisner-nominated series will leave readers stunned!

In Shops: 1/24/2023

SRP: $4.99

