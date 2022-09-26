Human Target #7 Preview: Last Dance

Robbers interrupt a dance between Christopher and Fire in this preview of Human Target #7… and they took that personally. Check out the preview below.

HUMAN TARGET #7

DC Comics

0722DC081

0722DC082 – Human Target #7 Stanley Artgerm Lau Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

The acclaimed series returns, and Christopher has only days left to solve his own murder. The intrepid detective might have met his match, however, when Fire smolders into his life. What secrets does this flaming femme fatale hold, and will the Human Target get burned?

In Shops: 9/27/2022

SRP: $4.99

