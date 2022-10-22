Human Target #8 Preview: In the Clutches of Rocket Red

The Human Target is kidnapped by Rocket Red in this preview of Human Target #8… but it's the nice kind of kidnapping, apparently.

HUMAN TARGET #8

DC Comics

0822DC197

0822DC198 – Human Target #8 Jorge Jimenez Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

The brutal, Eisner-nominated series continues as time is running out for Christopher Chance to find his murderer. His investigation into the Justice League International takes a violent turn when Rocket Red comes knocking, looking for his friend Guy Gardner!

In Shops: 10/25/2022

SRP: $4.99

