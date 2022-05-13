Human Target Gets Prequel One-Shot from DC Black Label in August

Human Target by Tom King and Greg Smallwood may be taking a break from March to September, but fans looking for a little more PTSD in comic book form can look forward to a brief respite in August with the publication of Tales of the Human Target, a prequel one-shot that will get you in the mood for the series return a month later.

A press release from DC Comics elaborates:

While taking an assignment to bodyguard Lex Luthor, Christopher Chance, the Human Target is poisoned and is in a race against time to find out who's responsible. On August 23, celebrated writer Tom King and a host of fan-favorite artists – Mikel Janín, Rafael Albuquerque, Kevin Maguire, and The Human Target artist Greg Smallwood – team up to tell stories of what happened before Chance drank the poison intended for Lex Luthor in Tales of The Human Target. In this one-shot anthology, Christopher Chance "teams up" with members of the Justice League International – some of whom already are prominently involved in this story – in four connecting mysteries, and one of them may be responsible for the poison that has The Human Target living on borrowed time. This 48-pager features an incredible main cover by series artist Smallwood, reminiscent of hard-boiled detective novels of the 60's and 70's. The comic also features a variant cover by artist David Marquez (Batman/Superman: World's Finest, Batman: Killing Time, Justice League) and a 1 in 25 ratio variant cover from returning Batman artist Jorge Jiménez (Batman #125, on sale July 5). Check your local comic book store for availability and pre-ordering details.

DC also touts the collected edition of the series:

For fans that have missed individual issues of the series and want to catch up all at once, The Human Target Book One collects the first six issues of the series by Tom King and Greg Smallwood and is a great way to catch up on the series to date before the second half of the series starts in September (issue #7 on sale September 23).

Check out the covers for Tales of the Human Target below: