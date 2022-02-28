Human Target On Publishing Pause From March To September

Greg Smallwood tweeted out the word about the rather glorious twelve-issue DC Comics series The Human Target, which sees its sixth issue out next month but no solicitations listed for April or May 2022. "168 pages down, 168 to go. The hugely supportive folks at DC are putting Human Target on a short hiatus so that I can finish the second half of the series. For anyone who missed the first half, they'll be releasing a hardcover of 1 thru 6, out in September (a week before Issue 7)… Here's the credits page for 7."

Writer Tom King followed up saying "Announcement. This book is turning out to be something special, and we're going to work to keep it special. Season 1 of Human Target will conclude with issue 6 next month. Season 2 picks up monthly in September with issue 7. Oh and wait'll you see the season cliffhanger…😬🥶"

Yeah, expect something very cruel I guess. The current Human Target series takes on the Justice League International world of the Justice League, with The Human Target hired to protect Lex Luthor and one of the JLI fingered as a potential assassin while playing off crime noir cliches and in full tribute to the work of Darwyn Cooke. A break to preserve one of the more special superhero comic books being published today seems a minor price to pay to get a complete Human Target series as this is turning out to be. Jump on…

HUMAN TARGET #6 (OF 12) CVR A GREG SMALLWOOD (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

The most acclaimed book of the year continues! After a tragic confrontation leaves a Justice Leaguer dead, Christopher Chance, the Human Target, is one step closer to solving his own murder…but also one step closer to his own grave. With only six days left, can he find the truth through webs of lies?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/22/2022