Humanoids Announce Four Hires, Including Executive Editor Jake Thomas

Humanoids Publishing has recently named Sean Brice as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In his new role, Brice will oversee the sales, marketing, distribution, and consumer strategy for Humanoids English-language publications in Print and Digital. Sean Brice was, until this month, a Dark Horse employee for nine years when he joined as a Trade Sales Co-ordinator, eventually being promoted to Director Of Trade Sales.

Humanoids has also appointed Jake Thomas as Executive Editor. Jake Thomas has been an Assistant Editor at Marvel Comics since 2010, so this is quite the promotion. He joined at Humanoids last July as a Senior Editor.

Also Humanoids announced that Beth York has joined Humanoids as Development Director, Film and Television. Although that actually seems to have happened over a year ago, in November 220. Previously York was a development executive at Original Film working on such shows as The Boys, S.W.A.T., Happy! and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Before Original Film she worked as an Assistant Coordinator at Sony Pictures Television in Drama Development and as a Trainee Assistant Agent at Paradigm Talent Agency.

And Sandy Tanaka joins Humanoids' Design Department. Tanaka previously worked as a Marketing Design Manager at Oni Press for a year, and before that as Digital Marketing Designer at Dark Horse Comics for six years. And she definitely started at Humanoids this month as a Design Associate.

Les Humanoïdes Associés or Humanoïdes, is a Franco-American publishing house specializing in comics and graphic novels. Founded in December 1974 by comic artists Mœbius, Jean-Pierre Dionnet, Philippe Druillet, and financial director Bernard Farkas in order to publish Métal Hurlant, it quickly expanded to include a variety of science fiction works, featuring mature themes that were not commonplace in the Franco-Belgian comic world. In 1988, the publishing house and its catalogue (including Métal Hurlant) were purchased by 23-year old Swiss publisher/producer Fabrice Giger, who turned it into an intellectual property development company. Humanoids Publishing, Inc. or Humanoids was founded in the United States in 1999 by Giger, with the aim to publish French cult classics as well as recruit American talent, and have worked with published such as Image Comics, Devil's Due and DC Comics, before publishing their own works in North America.

