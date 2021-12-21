Humanoids To Expand Jodorowsky & Moebius' Incal Universe For FCBD

Comic book publisher Humanoids is to create new comic books set in the world of The Incal established by its creators Alejandro Jodorowsky and Mœbius in the eighties. And it will begin with Free Comic Book Day 2022, previously just referred to as a TBA Silver title, being released on the 7th of May.

The Incal Universe Free Comic Book Day Special will preview three new titles: Psychoverse by Mark Russell and Yanick Paquette; Dying Star by Dan Watters and Jon Davis-Hunt; and Kill Wolfhead by Brandon Thomas and Pete Woods.

The Incal is a very influential sci-fi graphic novel centered on John Difool, a low-class detective in a degenerate, dystopian world. He finds his life turned upside down when he discovers an ancient, mystical artifact of the same name. Difool's adventures bring him into conflict with the galaxy's greatest warrior, the Metabaron, and pit him against the extraordinary powers of the Technopope. These encounters and many more make up a tale of comic and cosmic proportions that has Difool fighting for his very survival and the survival of the entire universe.

"Four decades after its publication, the world of THE INCAL remains a shock to the system and a transcendent work," said Humanoids CEO Fabrice Giger. "This new INCAL UNIVERSE project, to which Alejandro Jodorowsky has given his blessing, will open the door for a new generation of readers to discover all new adventures featuring John Difool, the Metabaron, Kill Wolfhead, and The Incal." "The world of The Incal, the Matterverse, is full of strange technology, astonishing worlds, and extraordinary creations," added Humanoids Publisher Mark Waid. "THE INCAL UNIVERSE titles are designed to drop readers into this universe, just like John Difool was once, in the opening pages of THE INCAL."

Mark Russell is known for taking existing properties and twisting them in satirical fashion, such as Snagglepuss, The Flintstones, One-Star Squadron, and Red Sonja, while also creating many creator-owned titles such as the controversial Second Coming. Yanick Paquette is best known for intricate cartoony detail on Wonder Woman Earth One and Swamp Thing.

Dan Watters is one of the White Noise boys, best known for The Dreaming, Lucifer, Arkham City, House Of Whispers, Assassin's Creed, The Shadow, Dark Souls, Wolfenstein, as well as creator-owned comics Home Sick Pilots, Coffin Bound, Deep Roots, The Picture Of Everything Else and Limbo. John Davis-Hunt is best known for Judge Dredd, The Wild Storm, Transformers, Clean Room, Shadowman, and The Visitor.

Brandon Thomas is best known for writing Horizon, Noble, Voltron, Excellence, Miranda Mercury, Hardcore, Sympathy For No Devils, Batman, Shatterstar, and The Thing. Pete Woods is a longstanding artist known for comics such as Action Comics, Robin, Amazons Attack, Catwoman, Countdown, Deadpool, Legion Lost, Catwoman, Archie, X-Men, and Backlash.