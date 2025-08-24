Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dark Moon: The Blood Altar, ENHYPEN, fantasy, HYBE, Ize Press, K-Pop, The Star Seekers, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, webnovel

Hybe Novels to Get Print Editions from Ize Press Later This Year

Ize Press is publishing print editions of HYBE's hit J-pop tie-in fantasy novels The Star Seekers and Dark Moon: The Blood Altar.

Article Summary Ize Press brings HYBE’s popular webnovels The Star Seekers and Dark Moon: The Blood Altar to print in 2025

Official K-pop fantasy novels created with TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN feature exclusive band photos

Thick hardcover editions will include the complete stories that thrilled fans on Wattpad and WEBTOON

Look forward to the release of The Star Seekers in November and Dark Moon: The Blood Altar in December

After the news that the hit 7FATES: CHAKHO novel would be released in print in October 2025, Ize Press added to the excitement by announcing that the English print editions of THE STAR SEEKERS and DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR would be published before the end of the year, made in collaboration with TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN. The 7FATES: CHAKHO, THE STAR SEEKERS, and DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR webnovels were digitally serialized in 2022, gaining millions of views on Wattpad and WEBTOON for readers worldwide.

The Star Seekers (Novel)

Created by HYBE with TOMORROW X TOGETHER In an age when magic idols reign supreme, all Star One has going for them is their incredible work ethic. Though the five members have been giving it their all for the past three years, their lack of magic remains a hopelessly insurmountable wall, and with their fans dwindling, it seems to be the end of the road for their careers—or so they think, until they suddenly manifest the powers they'd been dreaming of! It's finally the big break the group was hoping for, but when a mysterious group of hostile individuals attacks them, Star One realizes just how special they are. The fate of the world seems to rest on their shoulders—whether they want it to or not! Publication date: November 4th 2025 for $35.00 US / $45.00 CAN

Dark Moon: The Blood Altar (Novel)

Created by HYBE with ENHYPEN The seven most popular boys at Decelis Academy all share a secret—they're vampires. Keeping their identities concealed and dealing with their werewolf rivals is trouble enough, but the appearance of a mysterious new student only further complicates things. The girl, Sooha, also has hidden powers, and the boys can't help but feel an inexplicable attraction to her. As Sooha and the vampires find themselves increasingly drawn toward each other, murky pasts and intertwined futures threaten to turn their world upside down. Just what fate awaits them under the dark moon…? These novels will be offered as thick hardcover tomes, each containing the complete fantasy stories and photos of the respective band members in one standalone volume. Each novel also has a webcomic edition of the same name, originally digitally serialized simultaneously with the webnovels. The complete comic series for all three titles are available now in print from Ize Press. Fans of these K-pop sensations can look forward to owning physical copies of these action-fantasy novels before the year ends. Publication date: December 2nd 2025 for $35.00 US / $45.00 CAN More details and promos can be found on the Ize Press social media account.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!