I Am Batman #10 Preview: Police Hypocrisy

Detective Chubb threatens to arrest Batman if he's hiding anything illegal in this preview of I Am Batman #10… but violent vigilantism is perfectly fine! Check out the preview below.

I AM BATMAN #10

DC Comics

0422DC121

0422DC122 – I Am Batman #10 Taurin Clarke Cover – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Christian Duce

How do you stop a killer who feels nothing: no pain, no emotion a killer who believes their actions only make the world a better, more beautiful place by exposing the literal and figurative ugliness of the rich and powerful? The more important question for Batman as he squares off with Manray…what if he can't stop him?

In Shops: 6/14/2022

SRP: $3.99

