I Am Batman #11 Preview: The Right Cop For the Job?

Renee Montoya interviews to be the new police commissioner of New York City in this preview of I Am Batman #11. Check out the preview below.

I AM BATMAN #11

DC Comics

0522DC122

0522DC123 – I Am Batman #11 Salvador Larroca Cover – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Christian Duce

Following the stunning conclusion of the previous issue, Jace Fox and his task force are upended! Taking Manray into custody could be a deadly prospect for Chubb and Whitaker…and what secrets does this mass murderer hold?

In Shops: 7/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.