I Am Iron Man, from Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande in 2023

The words said at the end of the first Iron Man movie, echo down the ages. "I Am Iron Man" is a new Marvel Comics series by Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande launching in March 2023, that is teased in today's Iron Man #25. Stories told throughout Tony Stark's career in the suit – in all the many suits.

Such as today's adventure, with Tony Stark dealing with Thor at a time that Jane Foster wielded Mjolnir, and had to face their mutual father issues in the frozen fields of Joturdeim…

"There is no better way to mark Iron Man's milestone than seeing him fight his way through intense showdowns as the Earth's mightiest hero that fans adore! Kaiju battles under the sea, alien invasions in the desert, a rescue mission in outer space, and more are to be expected in this incredible new series. Beneath the red and gold armor is a hopeless romantic, a genius inventor, a war hero, a billionaire, an Avenger, and a person, TONY STARK. Journey through the rich history of Iron Man—telling stories never seen before that are set in iconic eras of ol' Shellhead—starting with the Silver Age and continuing through the classic eras of Archie Goodwin, the 90s, today, and beyond!" "Iron Man has been my favorite character in all of fiction for years now," Ayodele said. "I've loved the character for so long that I had written a proposal for this series even before Dotun and I broke into comics. So, we are super grateful that Marvel made our wildest dreams come true by giving us this opportunity to tell stories that celebrate 60 years of the awesome existence of Tony Stark… Every issue of I AM IRON MAN is set in an iconic era of Iron Man, explores some deep emotional wounds of Tony Stark, is adrenaline-pumping with exciting set pieces, and is rendered in beautiful illustrations by Dotun Akande (my favorite comic book artist and best friend)." "Working on an Iron Man title—and an anniversary series for that matter—is a dream come true," Akande added. "That dream is a little over a decade now. Every single line of artwork is a decade-long itch scratched and a very personal love letter to Tony Stark (Iron Man), his creators, other inspiring and amazing storytellers that have worked on his comics, and his very passionate fans. Luckily for me, I found an equally enthusiastic fan of the character in my best friend, Murewa. We have a series of exhilarating, heroic tales we're sure will be enjoyed by both Iron Man stans and new readers. It's going to be a thrilling ride. Steel yourself.""

I AM IRON MAN #1 (OF 5)

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art and Cover by DOTUN AKANDE

On Sale 3/1

IRON MAN #25

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220987

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Kurt Busiek (A) Angel Unzueta, Adedotun, Akande (CA) Alex Ross

AN OVERSIZED CELEBRATION OF THE GOLDEN AVENGER'S 650th ISSUE!

• It's IRON MAN DAY in New York City, but not everyone is ready to celebrate the ongoing legacy of Tony Stark – least of all him. But a sudden crisis will once again test Tony's heroism and challenge his commitment to the role he has assumed for himself. Must there be an Iron Man?

• Christopher Cantwell concludes his thought-provoking and powerful run as writer, as illustrated by Angel Unzueta.

• PLUS! Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande tell a tale of Iron Man's quest to locate Thor amid the frozen wastelands of Niffleheim. Kurt Busiek and Ben Dewey pair up to provide an all-new vintage Iron Man adventure from the distant past featuring Madame Masque and the Radioactive Man! And get a special glimpse of what's coming up next for the Armored Avenger! RATED T+In Shops: Nov 16, 2022SRP: $5.99