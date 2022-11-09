Ian Kennedy & Emma Vieceli in Coming Home, Previewed At Thought Bubble

Small press publishers Re-Live will be exhibiting at Thought Bubble in Harrogate for the weekend at Table 42 in the Bubbleboy Hall. And they will spend most of their time previewing issue 1 of Coming Home, their comic book depiction of military veterans' mental health stories.

They will also be selling a limited edition print of the cover to Coming Home, which was Ian Kennedy's final work before he died last February. Ian Kennedy has a lifetime exhibition celebrating his work at Thought Bubble, and the original painting for Coming Home's cover can be viewed at the Ian Kennedy Exhibition booth, tables 117-118 in the Redshirt Hall.

Coming Home also features art by Thought Bubble Special Guest and founder of MCM's Comics Village Emma Vieceli, as well as fellow exhibitor Clark Bint. Coming Home comes to comic shops in UK, Ireland, USA and Australia the week after Thought Bubble, on Wednesday, 16th November, but you will get a first look at the show.

There will also be an exhibition of the original artwork from Coming Home at Panel Gallery in Northampton, from Wednesday, the 16th of November until Wednesday, the 7th of December. Coming Home will be available to order shortly from Re-Live's website right here.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!