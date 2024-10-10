Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: grant morrison, ice cream man

Ice Cream Man #43 Adds Jeff Lemire, Geoff Johns, Zoe Thorogood

I had previously reported that Ice Cream Man was to feature Grant Morrison, Patton Oswalt, Kelly Sue Deconnick and Matt Fraction. Now Image Comics has made it official as W. Maxwell Prince has added Jeff Lemire, Geoff Johns and Zoe Thorogood to the list, as well as Deniz Camp and Frank Barbiere.

The special issue of anthology series Ice Cream Man #43 will spotlight one-page horror stories drawn by series creators Martín Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran, and will be published by Image Comics in January 2025.

"How lucky are we? That some of comics' most beloved writers agreed (or one may say were tricked) into contributing to our issue of one-page horror stories," said Prince. "Our MO has always been compression—getting a full story to fit one floppy. But this is a whole new level, and a whole new challenge. We hope that you like our little stories, and hope even more that you appreciate our guests and their amazing brains."

The series is a semi-anthological horror comic series of loosely connected stories that all share the common link of a mysterious ice cream man named Rick, who, while a seemingly ordinary Ice Cream Man, possesses inexplicable powers which he uses upon unsuspecting people. Rick's nemesis Caleb, a man dressed in an all-black cowboy outfit, will sporadically appear in the series, trying to thwart Rick's plans, sometimes successfully and sometimes not. It was a breakout hit for Image Comics, managed to find a new form online during lockdown and then returned. But this is not the first time it has been brought the adaptation rights rodeo.

Previously, an adaptation of the series was developed at Universal Cable Productions in 2018. In 2020, it was announced that Quibi had picked it up. Now Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the creators of Wednesday and writers of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will produce the film through their Sony-based Millar Gough Ink, with the company's Aaron Schmidt also producing.

Ice Cream Man #43 will be available at comic book shops on the 15th of January 2025.

