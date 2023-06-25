Posted in: Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: comic con, san diego, san diego comic con, sdcc

I'd Love An "Existential Threat" Like San Diego Comic-Con Is Facing

It's the end of June, so it must be time for the inevitable annual "San Diego Comic-Con is about to collapse upon itself" articles.

It's the end of June, so it must be time for the inevitable annual "San Diego Comic-Con is about to collapse upon itself and leave a smoking crater cheek by jowl to the Pacific" articles that have been running for the past couple of decades in the mainstream press. And right on cue, on Friday, Variety published a story by Adam B Vary that, because of the Writers Strike and the reluctance of actors to promote any show being affected by such, that this year's San Diego Comic-Con was undergoing a "crisis" and "another existential threat" for 2023. Because of reports that Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Netflix would not have Hall H or Ballroom 20 panels this year.

Such an existential crisis for a show that has sold out and could sell out five times over, with that many vendors and exhibitors also fighting to get in, with many, many unable to buy tickets or being rejected (and I'm working another story about a very specific example of that). I'd love an existential crisis like that. San Diego Comic-Con's Chief Communications & Strategy Officer David Glanzer told them, "With regard to the strike and its possible effects on Comic-Con, we tend to refrain from speculation or forecasting. I will say, our hope is for a speedy resolution that will prove beneficial to all parties and allow everyone to continue the work they love. Until then, we continue to diligently work on our summer event in the hopes of making it as fun, educational, and celebratory as in years past."

But let's say that everything the doomsayers say is correct and that people will be leaving the show in droves in upcoming years as a result of studios pulling out. Even though the Writers' Strike and similar from directors and actors in the USA will likely be resolved by then. Maybe, just maybe, San Diego Comic-Con will only have two times the maximum amount of people it can sell tickets to, trying to get in. And can only fill the halls two times over with vendors and exhibitors. I think they will probably be fine.

There are those who believe that without the TV and film studios San Diego Comic-Con will just go back to comic books, or increase comic book coverage. Firstly, it's just another opportunity for Lionsgate or Paramount to ramp up. But it may, at this point, be worth pointing out that there is more comic book coverage, more programming, more comic book events at San Diego Comic-Con than at any other convention in the USA. Nothing comes close. For those who complain that there is too much film and TV – no one is making you go to that part of the show. Admittedly, it may be tricky to walk through sometimes. But there are so many panels, symposiums, talks, and talkbacks about comic books, to the extent that by going to select panels throughout the show, you can even come out with a degree.

Honestly, if that's an existential threat or crisis, Variety, I'll take one. I think you might too.

